Osher Opera Theatre Presents Hansel and Gretel

Published: November 10, 2025

The Osher Opera Theatre at the University of Southern Maine will present Engelbert Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel this month under the direction of Dr. Malinda Haslett, Director of Vocal Studies at the Osher School of Music. Performances will run November 20–23 in the Arts Lab at the Crewe Center for the Arts, an intimate new performance space on the Portland campus. With limited seating, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

This semester’s production features two separate casts of students, giving more performers the chance to bring the beloved fairy tale to life. The opera tells the story of two siblings who venture into the woods, where they encounter both danger and wonder on their way to freedom.

Beyond their performances, the students are deeply involved in staging the production themselves. From setting scenes and shaping character movement to choosing costumes and props, the cast collaborates on nearly every creative detail. They select wardrobe pieces and set decorations from the Opera Theatre’s extensive collection, using their artistic judgment to build a cohesive visual world that supports the storytelling. The process not only develops their performance skills but also fosters independence and creativity as emerging artists.

Soprano Aberdeen Brickett, who performs Gretel in one of the casts, shared that the ensemble has formed an especially strong bond. “We have a dream cast this semester. Our group, which we call the Fab Five, is made up almost entirely of first-time Opera Workshop performers. Each person brings talent, kindness, and enthusiasm. It has been a joy to build this together.”

Mezzo-soprano Hope Poore, performing as Hansel, added, “Having two casts brings a lot of variety. Each pair of Hansel and Gretel has their own chemistry and interpretation, so no two performances will feel the same. It has been really exciting to see how each version of the story takes on its own personality.”

Ensemble member Julia-Rose Daley reflected on the opera’s lighter side: “The opera is very silly, and it is very important that everyone laughs at the silly parts. Classical music is often seen as very serious, and it is in some cases, but it is okay to interact with classical music in that way sometimes. I think the score of Hansel and Gretel is absolutely gorgeous, and this fantastic cast matches it.”

Under Dr. Haslett’s direction, the Osher Opera Theatre continues to create opportunities for student artists to explore both the vocal and theatrical demands of opera. This Hansel and Gretel promises an imaginative, heartfelt production that showcases the strength of USM’s vocal program and the versatility of its performers.

Performances will take place November 20–23 in the Arts Lab at the Crewe Center for the Arts. Tickets are available through PortTIX; students and community members are encouraged to reserve early for this limited-seating event.