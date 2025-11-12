Related Image
Render of the Crewe Center at the USM Portland Campus
The Free Press
Categories:

USM Eyes New Art Hub in Gorham

University plans three-story facility as arts programs expand
Makayla Morello, Staff WriterNovember 12, 2025
Source University of Southern Maine
Render of the Crewe Center at the USM Portland Campus

Published: November 10, 2025

The University of Southern Maine is moving forward with plans to construct a new art building on its Gorham campus. At a July 7 public meeting, the Gorham Planning Board reviewed information about a proposed three-story, 34,650-square-foot facility designed to house the university’s art department. The building is planned for the corner of School Street and Campus Avenue. 

According to university documents, the facility would contain art studios, classrooms, and office space for faculty. Nearby outbuildings would house specialized equipment, including a kiln and a welding shed. These spaces are intended to replace existing art facilities currently located in the Robie Andrews building, which university officials have described as outdated and limited for contemporary art instruction. 

The project requires a special exception because it involves the construction of a new building for a non-residential educational use. The Gorham Planning Board first received a briefing on the proposal in May 2025. Additional details regarding the project’s design and timeline have not yet been widely released to the public. 

Story continues below advertisement

During the July 7 meeting, no members of the public spoke during the public comment period. According to meeting notes, planning board members voted to approve the Site Plan and Special Exception for the proposed building and associated infrastructure. The approval covers both the main building and the outbuildings needed for specialized equipment. 

The proposed Gorham art building follows the completion of the Crewe Center for the Arts on USM’s Portland campus earlier this year. The Crewe Center includes studios, classrooms, and gallery space for Portland-based art programs and has been described by university officials as a significant update to the campus’s arts facilities. 

The Gorham building would also include adjustments to pedestrian access and six additional parking spaces. University planners have noted that these changes would reduce the need for hardscaping and improve circulation around the site. 

While the project adds to USM’s arts infrastructure, it also presents logistical considerations, as it would establish a second major arts facility in the region alongside the Portland Crewe Center. No construction timeline has been publicly confirmed. Additional information, including potential construction dates and funding sources, will be shared once the project moves further into the planning and permitting stages.

The next Town of Gorham Planning Board meeting will take place on Dec. 1, 2025, at Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South Street, Gorham, Maine.

