Huskies Soccer Weekend

Published: November 10, 2025

Gorham campus, Hannaford Field, It was an exciting weekend for our Huskies soccer team both the women’s and men’s teams made the postseason headline. The women’s team fought back and won against UMass Boston 4-2 in the little east conference quarterfinals, the men’s team won a game against Plymouth earning their way to play their first playoff game at home.

Four Huskies showed their spirit in the women’s soccer team senior Riley Reithel and Kadynne Smith, also sophomores Meghan Prybilla and Madi Sainis. Their win sent our women’s soccer team to the semifinals, where they went against No. 2 Keene State.

The men’s team heads into playoffs with such confidence, receiving No.6 Rhode Island college at Hannaford field on November 1st. We watched two strong performances from our players Alex Graver and Exauce Lenge. The team seemed prepared to keep winning and go far into the playoffs.

Both teams showed us teamwork, passion, and pride in giving USM soccer fans plenty to celebrate as postseason kicks off.