Curtain Up!

Related Image
Render of the Crewe Center at the USM Portland Campus
USM Eyes New Art Hub in Gorham
November 12, 2025
“Blindsided”: USM Cuts Therapeutic Recreation Major
“Blindsided”: USM Cuts Therapeutic Recreation Major
November 12, 2025
Residential Life’s Growing Indifference Hurts Students Most
Residential Life’s Growing Indifference Hurts Students Most
November 12, 2025
A Day in the Life of a University Advisor
A Day in the Life of a University Advisor
November 12, 2025
Photo from MSOC vs UMB soccer game
Huskies Soccer Weekend
November 12, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Liz Hildebrandt
Editor-in-Chief Welcome Back: Julz Levesque
September 11, 2025
Welcome Back from the ROCC
September 11, 2025
Arts & Culture Welcome Letter
Arts & Culture Welcome Letter
September 23, 2025
Advertising Manager Welcome Letter
Advertising Manager Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
Director of Photography Welcome Letter
Director of Photography Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
Web Editor Welcome Letter
Web Editor Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
News Editor Welcome Letter
News Editor Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
Contest participants pose for picture. From left to right: Andree Morin, Max, Elijah.
Performative Male Contest RA Event
September 26, 2025
Both teams gather to encourage the finishing doubles match.
UNE Nor’easters defeat Women’s Tennis 5-2
September 26, 2025
Join us for the Access to Success Student Socials!
Join us for the Access to Success Student Socials!
September 26, 2025
More Than a Game
More Than a Game
September 26, 2025
The PMA Expansion Construction is Underway
The PMA Expansion Construction is Underway
September 26, 2025
Aaron Frey, Maine Attorney General
Local News Roundup
October 10, 2025
Tourism Pays in Portland, Maine
Tourism Pays in Portland, Maine
October 10, 2025
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth
Hegseth Address Prompts Questions, Concerns
October 10, 2025
Andrea Kantrowitz discusses her mural of the stirke
Scontras Center Explores 1987 International Paper Strike Mural
October 10, 2025
Shutdown Stalemate
Shutdown Stalemate
October 10, 2025
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows
The Department of Justice’s Voter Data Grab Meets Resistance from Maine
November 6, 2025
Flu and COVID vaccine bottles
You Should Still Get Vaccinated This Year
October 27, 2025
Trump 2028 hat in foreground
The Legality and Possibility of a Third Presidential Term
October 27, 2025
Alien: Earth: an audacious take on a classic franchise
Alien: Earth: an audacious take on a classic franchise
October 27, 2025
A Letter to the Editor
A Letter to the Editor
October 24, 2025
Portrait of Ludwig Van Beethoven, whose pieces were featured during the show.
Faculty Concert Strikes an Unforgettable Chord
November 5, 2025
Website photo displayed on The Rainbow Art Song Project
Everything’s Coming Up Ocean!
October 31, 2025
Safety Tips For The Dorm
Safety Tips For The Dorm
October 31, 2025
Speaking against the Trump Administration education funding cuts
Special Education Cuts
October 31, 2025
Lead Contamination Reported in Popular Protein Supplements
Lead Contamination Reported in Popular Protein Supplements
October 31, 2025
“Blindsided”: USM Cuts Therapeutic Recreation Major
“Blindsided”: USM Cuts Therapeutic Recreation Major
November 12, 2025
Residential Life’s Growing Indifference Hurts Students Most
Residential Life’s Growing Indifference Hurts Students Most
November 12, 2025
A Day in the Life of a University Advisor
A Day in the Life of a University Advisor
November 12, 2025
SNAP Freeze Puts Maine Families in Limbo
SNAP Freeze Puts Maine Families in Limbo
November 12, 2025
Karmo Sanders smiling for the camera
In Memoriam: Karmo Sanders
November 12, 2025
Photo from MSOC vs UMB soccer game
Huskies Soccer Weekend
November 12, 2025
Lead Contamination Reported in Popular Protein Supplements
Lead Contamination Reported in Popular Protein Supplements
October 31, 2025
Hears of Pine on defense
Record-Breaking Hearts Pine for Glory
October 31, 2025
Model wearing new inaugural home jersey of Hearts of Pine
A New Goal for Maine Soccer
October 31, 2025
USM Field Hockey game, in which they went 2-1 in overtime against New England College
USM vs. Thomas College: Huskies Battle at Home
October 24, 2025
Render of the Crewe Center at the USM Portland Campus
USM Eyes New Art Hub in Gorham
November 12, 2025
Osher Opera Theatre Presents Hansel and Gretel
Osher Opera Theatre Presents Hansel and Gretel
November 12, 2025
Curtain Up!
Curtain Up!
November 12, 2025
Movie Talk - St. Elmo’s Fire
Movie Talk – St. Elmo’s Fire
November 12, 2025
MovieTalk - Shelby Oaks
MovieTalk – Shelby Oaks
November 12, 2025
Jared Golden, featured in second sub heading
Local News Roundup
November 12, 2025
2025 Election Results
2025 Election Results
November 12, 2025
Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary, displaying ballroom design plans
Donald Trump Demolishes the East Wing of the White House for New $300 Million Ballroom
November 12, 2025
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows
The Department of Justice’s Voter Data Grab Meets Resistance from Maine
November 6, 2025
EA to be Acquired by an Investor Consortium
EA to be Acquired by an Investor Consortium
October 31, 2025
Journal of Scandalous Affairs
September 11, 2025
Back to School
September 12, 2025
Arts & Culture Welcome Letter
Arts & Culture Welcome Letter
September 23, 2025
Advertising Manager Welcome Letter
Advertising Manager Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
Director of Photography Welcome Letter
Director of Photography Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
Web Editor Welcome Letter
Web Editor Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
News Editor Welcome Letter
News Editor Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
The Free Press
The Free Press
Categories:

Curtain Up!

USM’s “Fall Musical” Presented By Osher Musical Theatre Workshop
Jared Lennon, Arts & Culture EditorNovember 12, 2025
Source The Osher School of Music

Published: November 10, 2025

The Crewe Center for the Arts recently had its grand opening, becoming the new home for the Osher School of Music. One of the classes that the newly opened building has been host to is Musical Theatre Workshop. This class recently brought us our first official public performance in the Crewe Center, Curtain Up!, with showings on October 31st, November 1st, and 2nd. The production was co-directed by Ed Reichert and Vanessa Beyland, with Reichert also serving as Music Director and Beyland as Choreographer. Described as the School of Music’s sort of “fall musical,” Curtain Up! was a song-and-dance extravaganza featuring nods to several famous musicals throughout Broadway’s history, with everything from Hamilton and Newsies, to Anything Goes and Shrek the Musical. I especially loved the section dedicated to Dan Crewe, where several students performed Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons classics featured in the Jersey Boys musical, such as “Sherry” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.” 

Curtain Up! was a great way to kick off what’s sure to be a long line of tremendous performances at the Crewe Center for the Arts. 

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Free Press

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Southern Maine. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
Render of the Crewe Center at the USM Portland Campus
USM Eyes New Art Hub in Gorham
Osher Opera Theatre Presents Hansel and Gretel
Osher Opera Theatre Presents Hansel and Gretel
Movie Talk - St. Elmo’s Fire
Movie Talk - St. Elmo’s Fire
MovieTalk - Shelby Oaks
MovieTalk - Shelby Oaks
Portrait of Ludwig Van Beethoven, whose pieces were featured during the show.
Faculty Concert Strikes an Unforgettable Chord
USM Theatre Presents:
USM Theatre Presents:
More in Volume 57 Issue 7
“Blindsided”: USM Cuts Therapeutic Recreation Major
“Blindsided”: USM Cuts Therapeutic Recreation Major
Residential Life’s Growing Indifference Hurts Students Most
Residential Life’s Growing Indifference Hurts Students Most
A Day in the Life of a University Advisor
A Day in the Life of a University Advisor
Photo from MSOC vs UMB soccer game
Huskies Soccer Weekend
SNAP Freeze Puts Maine Families in Limbo
SNAP Freeze Puts Maine Families in Limbo
Karmo Sanders smiling for the camera
In Memoriam: Karmo Sanders
About the Contributor
Jared Lennon, Arts & Culture Editor
Donate to The Free Press