Published: November 10, 2025

The Crewe Center for the Arts recently had its grand opening, becoming the new home for the Osher School of Music. One of the classes that the newly opened building has been host to is Musical Theatre Workshop. This class recently brought us our first official public performance in the Crewe Center, Curtain Up!, with showings on October 31st, November 1st, and 2nd. The production was co-directed by Ed Reichert and Vanessa Beyland, with Reichert also serving as Music Director and Beyland as Choreographer. Described as the School of Music’s sort of “fall musical,” Curtain Up! was a song-and-dance extravaganza featuring nods to several famous musicals throughout Broadway’s history, with everything from Hamilton and Newsies, to Anything Goes and Shrek the Musical. I especially loved the section dedicated to Dan Crewe, where several students performed Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons classics featured in the Jersey Boys musical, such as “Sherry” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”

Curtain Up! was a great way to kick off what’s sure to be a long line of tremendous performances at the Crewe Center for the Arts.