SNAP Freeze Puts Maine Families in Limbo

Federal funding freeze halts food assistance, leaving families in uncertainty
Makayla Morello, Staff WriterNovember 12, 2025
Published: November 10, 2025

Maine residents are facing uncertainty as the federal government shutdown has temporarily frozen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for November. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) notified states that benefits cannot be issued until funding is restored or further guidance is provided, leaving thousands of households in limbo. 

More than 170,000 Maine residents rely on SNAP each month — about 12.5% of the state’s population, according to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The average monthly benefit for a family of four is around $572. Many SNAP households include working adults, children, older adults, or people with disabilities who rely on the program to cover basic necessities. 

SNAP benefits not only provide essential support to families but also bolster the local economy. Grocery stores and markets depend on the steady spending that SNAP provides, meaning funding interruptions ripple across communities and businesses. Local economies in rural areas, in particular, feel the impact quickly, as families have fewer alternative sources for food and other essentials. 

The USDA has said it will not tap its $6 billion contingency fund, though the Trump administration has pledged a partial $4.65 billion payment to support SNAP. A top USDA official told a federal judge Monday that using emergency funds to cover reduced SNAP benefits could take “a few weeks to several months.” With SNAP typically costing the government about $8 billion per month, the $4.65 billion payment will not cover the full program, potentially prolonging uncertainty for families and food providers alike. However, Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, stated that SNAP benefits “will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do,” reinforcing the political tensions surrounding the shutdown. 

Even if Congress quickly resolves the shutdown, experts warn that processing delays could still disrupt the benefit cycle, creating gaps between when families expect to receive assistance and when it actually arrives. During previous shutdowns, food pantries across Maine reported major increases in demand, a trend likely to repeat if the freeze continues into mid-November. 

“I’m not asking for lobster, and clams, and scallops, and stuff like that. Just basic necessity food. You know that’s it,” a Maine resident said to WGME.

Food insecurity in Maine has been a longstanding challenge. Nearly one in eight Mainers struggles to afford enough food. That rate is among the highest in New England. Many of those households depend on SNAP to bridge the gap between paychecks or supplement fixed incomes. 

In response, food pantries and nonprofit organizations across the state are calling on the public to step up. They’re asking for donations of nonperishable items, financial contributions, or even volunteer hours to help distribute food. 

DHHS is urging SNAP recipients to ensure their contact information is up to date so they can receive the latest updates from the state about benefit timing or federal guidance. Benefits already issued for October remain active and can still be used. 

As the shutdown drags on, many Maine families are left waiting—and worrying—about how they’ll put food on the table as the holiday season approaches. Advocates say the crisis highlights how essential SNAP and other safety-net programs are to keeping households stable during uncertain times. 

Until Congress reaches an agreement to fund the government, SNAP benefits in Maine will remain on hold. For now, thousands of residents are left hoping that lawmakers act quickly to restore the support they depend on every month. 

Resources for USM Students: 

Oakhurst Campus Food Pantry 

102 Bedford Street, Portland 

Email: [email protected] 

Provides goods for students, faculty, and staff with no paperwork or proof of need required. 

Swipe Out Hunger (USM/Sodexo Meal Swipe Bank) 

Website: usm.sodexomyway.com 

Students experiencing food insecurity can request extra meal swipes to be loaded to their ID for use at Brooks Dining Hall via a form on the Sodexo website.

