By Alyson Peabody, Editor-In-Chief

The Public Art Committee is moving forward with artist Mark Pettegrow’s proposal “Passing the Torch” to be the center of the future roundabout at the intersection of Brighton and Deering Avenues. According to Pettegrow’s proposal, the sculpture will include lighting and landscape enhancements.

The Public Art Committee will continue to develop the artwork commission with Pettegrow over the next year. Monthly committee meetings are open to the public to observe and participate in discussions. Meeting times and agendas can be found on the City’s calendar and agenda center.

The total budget for the roundabout project is $75,000. The budget proposal will move forward to City Council for approval.

Mark Pettegrow is originally from Maine with studios in Pennsylvania and Maine.