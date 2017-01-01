Sunday, January 1st, 2017
Students strive to get more gender neutral bathrooms on campus
Student activists mobilize on campus to get to Washington for massive protest
Knitting group hopes to keep activists warm at Standing Rock
University officials propose tuition increase for fall 2017
“I am not my mental illness” Students share stories of survival from stigma
Dance USM! kicks off the holiday season at Russell Hall
A closer look at Dobra Tea’s multi-cultural experience
Historical drama denies the typical melodramatic feel
MAJOR! brings ignored conversations to the fore
Sustainability & ME: The meditations of a low-key hippie
Are you interested in teacher education?
Let’s talk about it: Your anger is valid
Exposing one’s sins
Climate Change: Pipeline, Society, & Solutions
Women’s ice hockey falls to Bowdoin
Planetarium hosts holiday show
Freshman 2.0: How to handle your second semester
People of USM: Sara Valentine
Huskies host weekly special olympics event
