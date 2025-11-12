Related Image
In Memoriam: Karmo Sanders

Olivia Fanjoy, Staff WriterNovember 12, 2025
Karmo Sanders smiling for the camera
Source University of Southern Maine Website
Karmo Sanders smiling for the camera

Published: November 10, 2025

The University of Southern Maine reports that Theatre Lecturer Karmo Sanders passed away peacefully on October 25, 2025

Karmo Sanders (Martha Lello) was born January 31, 1951, in Norway, Maine. A lifelong devotee of theater, writing, and performance, she distinguished herself in a range of creative roles. She earned her Master’s degree in Creative Writing from Boston University in 2001 and brought that same energy into every classroom and stage she touched. 

Perhaps known across Maine as “The Marden’s Lady,” Sanders leveraged that visibility into stand-up comedy, playwriting, and theatre production. In 2017, she joined the USM Department of Theatre as an adjunct lecturer, teaching playwriting and Acting for Non-Majors, and said that mentoring young talent became a “source of joy” for her. 

On campus, Professor Sanders was beloved for her dynamism, sense of humor, and ability to make theatre accessible and enjoyable. A student in her Acting for Non-Majors course this semester shared that “Her class was my favorite… she really knew how to engage, encourage, and inspire.” In that class alone, she guided at least three students to declare a theatre minor. Colleagues echoed this sentiment. “Karmo had a way of inspiring students to pursue their passions,” remarked Associate Professor Sara Valentine. “It was advice from a place of personal practice…”

Professor Sanders’ legacy extends beyond her classroom. She wrote musicals and plays (one of which, Homer Bound, continues to be produced throughout New England). She performed widely in Maine, New Hampshire, and Kentucky, and remained deeply invested in storytelling in all its forms.

Her philosophy of life was simple and memorable: “We have opportunity in this lifetime to be happy or sad… I chose happy.” In that choice, she modeled for students what creative life can look like: playful, committed, expansive.

For the USM theatre family, this is a moment of sorrow and remembrance. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, her loved ones, and all those whose lives she touched. Karmo Sanders’ teaching, laughter, and art live on in every student who took a chance because she believed in them.

Donate to The Free Press