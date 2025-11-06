Related Image
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows
The Department of Justice’s Voter Data Grab Meets Resistance from Maine
November 6, 2025
Portrait of Ludwig Van Beethoven, whose pieces were featured during the show.
Faculty Concert Strikes an Unforgettable Chord
November 5, 2025
Website photo displayed on The Rainbow Art Song Project
Everything’s Coming Up Ocean!
October 31, 2025
Safety Tips For The Dorm
Safety Tips For The Dorm
October 31, 2025
Speaking against the Trump Administration education funding cuts
Special Education Cuts
October 31, 2025
Photo Courtesy of Liz Hildebrandt
Editor-in-Chief Welcome Back: Julz Levesque
September 11, 2025
Welcome Back from the ROCC
September 11, 2025
Arts & Culture Welcome Letter
Arts & Culture Welcome Letter
September 23, 2025
Advertising Manager Welcome Letter
Advertising Manager Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
Director of Photography Welcome Letter
Director of Photography Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
Web Editor Welcome Letter
Web Editor Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
News Editor Welcome Letter
News Editor Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
Contest participants pose for picture. From left to right: Andree Morin, Max, Elijah.
Performative Male Contest RA Event
September 26, 2025
Both teams gather to encourage the finishing doubles match.
UNE Nor’easters defeat Women’s Tennis 5-2
September 26, 2025
Join us for the Access to Success Student Socials!
Join us for the Access to Success Student Socials!
September 26, 2025
More Than a Game
More Than a Game
September 26, 2025
The PMA Expansion Construction is Underway
The PMA Expansion Construction is Underway
September 26, 2025
Aaron Frey, Maine Attorney General
Local News Roundup
October 10, 2025
Tourism Pays in Portland, Maine
Tourism Pays in Portland, Maine
October 10, 2025
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth
Hegseth Address Prompts Questions, Concerns
October 10, 2025
Andrea Kantrowitz discusses her mural of the stirke
Scontras Center Explores 1987 International Paper Strike Mural
October 10, 2025
Shutdown Stalemate
Shutdown Stalemate
October 10, 2025
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows
The Department of Justice’s Voter Data Grab Meets Resistance from Maine
November 6, 2025
Flu and COVID vaccine bottles
You Should Still Get Vaccinated This Year
October 27, 2025
Trump 2028 hat in foreground
The Legality and Possibility of a Third Presidential Term
October 27, 2025
Alien: Earth: an audacious take on a classic franchise
Alien: Earth: an audacious take on a classic franchise
October 27, 2025
A Letter to the Editor
A Letter to the Editor
October 24, 2025
Portrait of Ludwig Van Beethoven, whose pieces were featured during the show.
Faculty Concert Strikes an Unforgettable Chord
November 5, 2025
Website photo displayed on The Rainbow Art Song Project
Everything’s Coming Up Ocean!
October 31, 2025
Safety Tips For The Dorm
Safety Tips For The Dorm
October 31, 2025
Speaking against the Trump Administration education funding cuts
Special Education Cuts
October 31, 2025
Lead Contamination Reported in Popular Protein Supplements
Lead Contamination Reported in Popular Protein Supplements
October 31, 2025
Website photo displayed on The Rainbow Art Song Project
Everything’s Coming Up Ocean!
October 31, 2025
Safety Tips For The Dorm
Safety Tips For The Dorm
October 31, 2025
Speaking against the Trump Administration education funding cuts
Special Education Cuts
October 31, 2025
Ocean Ridge Farm's Doug the Donkey
Ocean Ridge Farm’s Makers Market
October 31, 2025
Crowd gathered
Deering Oaks Hosts No Kings Day Protest
October 31, 2025
Lead Contamination Reported in Popular Protein Supplements
Lead Contamination Reported in Popular Protein Supplements
October 31, 2025
Hears of Pine on defense
Record-Breaking Hearts Pine for Glory
October 31, 2025
Model wearing new inaugural home jersey of Hearts of Pine
A New Goal for Maine Soccer
October 31, 2025
USM Field Hockey game, in which they went 2-1 in overtime against New England College
USM vs. Thomas College: Huskies Battle at Home
October 24, 2025
Brightly decorated senior posters
Women’s Tennis Wins Senior Match
October 23, 2025
Portrait of Ludwig Van Beethoven, whose pieces were featured during the show.
Faculty Concert Strikes an Unforgettable Chord
November 5, 2025
USM Theatre Presents:
USM Theatre Presents:
October 31, 2025
Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein Review
Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein Review
October 31, 2025
Official movie poster
MovieTalk
October 31, 2025
BBNO$ on a retro box television
BBNO$ Album Review
October 31, 2025
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows
The Department of Justice’s Voter Data Grab Meets Resistance from Maine
November 6, 2025
EA to be Acquired by an Investor Consortium
EA to be Acquired by an Investor Consortium
October 31, 2025
Pete Hegseth
Journalists Leave Pentagon in Response to New Restrictions
October 31, 2025
Hannah Pingree for Governor Panel Feb. 21, 2025.
Voting Rights Forum and November Election
October 31, 2025
Flu and COVID vaccine bottles
You Should Still Get Vaccinated This Year
October 27, 2025
Journal of Scandalous Affairs
September 11, 2025
Back to School
September 12, 2025
Arts & Culture Welcome Letter
Arts & Culture Welcome Letter
September 23, 2025
Advertising Manager Welcome Letter
Advertising Manager Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
Director of Photography Welcome Letter
Director of Photography Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
Web Editor Welcome Letter
Web Editor Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
News Editor Welcome Letter
News Editor Welcome Letter
September 15, 2025
The Free Press
The Free Press
Categories:

The Department of Justice’s Voter Data Grab Meets Resistance from Maine

Dianne Heath, Staff WriterNovember 6, 2025
Source Robert F. Bukaty/AP News
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows

Published: October 20, 2025

The Department of Justice’s tussle for Maine’s voter registration data has tumbled into the legal system. On September 16, 2025, the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice sued Maine and Oregon in an aggressive legal maneuver to gain access to statewide voter registration data. Since then, additional states have been sued for voter registration data, including California, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, New Hampshire, and most recently Pennsylvania for refusing to comply with the DOJ’s request. Even though Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows doubts that the U.S. Department of Justice will back down, she remains resolute in her commitment to protect the voter data of Maine residents and stands with other state election officials across the country who also rebuffed the DOJ’s request. “The Department of Justice seems determined to get voter data from every state. Fortunately, many states are fighting back, and I hope we will prevail.” Secretary Bellows is equally determined to maintain her commitment because she wants Maine residents to feel comfortable freely participating in elections. Additionally, Secretary Bellows cites her constitutional responsibility as a state official to safeguard against any authoritarian overreach from the federal government. If the federal government is able to access voter data nationwide without any impediment, it could cause the electorate to be more hesitant to vote. 

Secretary Bellows explained how this request could disrupt democratic participation: “Your First Amendment right to be in a political party or no party at all without fear that the government is watching.” She elaborated further about the possible aftermath of this lawsuit: “The Department of Justice has been involved in targeting its political enemies. So, the idea that they should have a national database on who’s a Democrat or a Republican or in a third party, or not a political party, is very concerning if they will start to make decisions about who to investigate based on who’s a Democrat or who’s a Republican.” Secretary Bellows also wants Maine to remain accessible for students to vote and does not want the voter data to shape any efforts by the Trump administration to suppress the student vote. She credits Maine as a leader of the nation in voter participation, which under ordinary circumstances would validate that the democratic processes in Maine are properly functioning and persuade the federal government to refrain from penalizing Maine. 

Even though Maine’s highly attended elections are proven to be secure according to Secretary Bellows, President Trump’s statement that “free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic” is featured prominently at the beginning of the lawsuit against Maine. However, what seemed to be less explicitly outlined was how the DOJ planned to use the voter data if accessed. The nebulous plans for the voter data prompted Maine House Representative Michael Brennan to express his support for Secretary Bellows, adding, “I agree with Secretary Bellows to withhold voter information data from the federal government. It is unclear how the data would be used and protected.” The lawsuit appeared more concerned with justifying the DOJ’s legitimacy to acquire state voter data and reiterating their mission to enhance election integrity. However, Secretary Bellows remains skeptical of the DOJ’s intent for the voter data and is uncomfortable with the DOJ deploying a lawsuit to gain access to the sensitive voter data, which includes unredacted names, social security numbers, political affiliations, and license numbers. 

Story continues below advertisement

In response to whether this lawsuit has the potential to undermine or boost election integrity, she explained, “I’m concerned that this data request will undermine election integrity, because under the Constitution, the states are in charge of elections, and the federal government should not be interfering.” Even though Attorney General Pamela Bondi declared in another statement that “Clean voter rolls are the foundation of free and fair elections” and justified the lawsuits by asserting that “Every state has a responsibility to ensure that voter registration records are accurate, accessible, and secure —states that don’t fulfill that obligation will see this Department of Justice in court,” Secretary Bellows believes these actions are unnecessary and may cause more harm than help. The DOJ’s lawsuit against Maine and other states for sensitive voter data has the potential to infringe on the delicate balance of power between the states and the federal government. Instead of election integrity, Secretary Bellows ultimately believes that this unprecedented and unusual move to use the legal system to grab voter data is a power grab motivated by partisan politics. As of now, the DOJ has focused its attention on suing states led by Democratic governors, with the exception of New Hampshire. “Traditionally the Department of Justice doesn’t make decisions about who to sue based on politics. This time around, it feels like Maine was targeted because of partisan politics.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Free Press

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Southern Maine. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
EA to be Acquired by an Investor Consortium
EA to be Acquired by an Investor Consortium
Pete Hegseth
Journalists Leave Pentagon in Response to New Restrictions
Hannah Pingree for Governor Panel Feb. 21, 2025.
Voting Rights Forum and November Election
Flu and COVID vaccine bottles
You Should Still Get Vaccinated This Year
Trump 2028 hat in foreground
The Legality and Possibility of a Third Presidential Term
Speaking on increasing Maine's minimum wage
Local News Roundup
More in Volume 57 Issue 5
Alien: Earth: an audacious take on a classic franchise
Alien: Earth: an audacious take on a classic franchise
A Letter to the Editor
A Letter to the Editor
The Deaf Culture Festival
The Deaf Culture Festival
A Triumphant Debut
A Triumphant Debut
A look inside the Great Hall Gallery
Great Hall Gallery Opens
USM Field Hockey game, in which they went 2-1 in overtime against New England College
USM vs. Thomas College: Huskies Battle at Home
Donate to The Free Press