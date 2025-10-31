The Free Press

Journalists Leave Pentagon in Response to New Restrictions

October 31, 2025
Source Newsweek
Pete Hegseth

Published: October 27, 2025

On Oct. 15th at 4 p.m., about 50 reporters from the Pentagon press corps turned in their badges and left their posts rather than adhere to new restrictions imposed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Under the new rules, Pentagon journalists would be barred from publishing any information – classified or not – without direct approval from government officials. 

Critics say that these restrictions would push the media further and further away from what is actually happening in the government. Press officials opposed to the rules say that this effectively censors the flow of information. The new rules would put journalists at risk of expulsion from the Pentagon if they report on anything without approval. Nearly all news outlets that had offices in the Pentagon were unanimous in their decision to walk out. 

By Oct. 19, only 15 reporters remained in the Pentagon, and they all signed the new pledge. According to the Independent, the remaining reporters are an assortment of “freelancers, foreign media members, and staffers from MAGA-boosting outlets.” The Pentagon Press Association called the new rules an “unprecedented message of intimidation.” Of those who agreed to the pledge, only one news agency from the original press corps publicly agreed with it: One America News. 

Story continues below advertisement

Recently, a “next generation” of press corps has formed, consisting of journalists and news organizations that are willing to agree to the rules, and are all considered pro-Trump.

Regardless of political affiliation, this move from the Pentagon has been seen by the majority of news agencies as an assault on journalism and an attempt to control information. Even Fox News finds the new policy to be unnecessary. 

The media often faces public scrutiny, but the people deserve to know what the government is doing – and the press is how the people get that information. This new pledge has seen harsh backlash thus far, with more sure to come. 

