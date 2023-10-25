The Free Press – The University of Southern Maine

Immediate Press Release

October 25, 2023

When someone thinks about the University of Southern Maine, they tend to only think about Gorham and Portland. A surprise for some, but a known fact to many, there is a third campus. The Lewiston-Auburn Campus (LAC), while there is no on-campus housing available in Lewiston. It is known for its connection to Nursing.

That being said…

Earlier this evening, on Wednesday October 25, 2023, multiple reports about two separate, but potentially connected, active shooter situations in the City of Lewiston sparked mass panic across the state and the ripple has been felt across the nation. With local, state, and federal politicians being briefed and sending prayers.

The two known incidents were at Schemengees Bar & Grill, and Sparetime Recreation. A known local bowling alley.

Although this is an on-going investigation and manhunt for the suspects of each incident, CNN reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Boston Division, is readily available to provide support and/or assist in the investigation surrounding these vicious and devastating attacks.

A person of interest has been identified as Robert Card. Authorities have reported he is armed and to be considered dangerous. If you see anything or anyone acting suspiciously in and/or around Lewiston. You are urged to contact local authorities immediately.

Throughout the night updated reports will be readily available via local and national media. Currently, there are an estimated two dozen casualties and upwards of sixty people injured . With injuries ranging from mild to severe.

Authorities are asking that residents of Central, Maine shelter in place. With Lewistons proximity to the City of Portland, some have expressed worry about the manhunt’s trajectory. In addition, a report from an enrolled Bowdoin College student, states the college is in a current shelter-in-place.

Being a Maine resident, a student of the USM community, and most importantly the Editor-In-Chief… On behalf of myself and the Free Press, we extend our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the victims, the families, and the community. #lewistonstrong