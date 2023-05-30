I had the opportunity to interview Sam Morril in anticipation of his upcoming show at the State Theater in Portland as part of his national “Class Act” tour, the stand up comedian’s set this June 2nd. Morril has been doing comedy since his teenage years and all throughout college. ”I kind of infiltrated the student activities board that was bringing in comedians and I just persuaded them to bring in comics I liked and I was like ‘ Can I open for them?” Having some previous shows already under his belt Morril was able to secure an opening spot for Bill Burr; years later the two would run into each other while doing interviews on The Late, Late Show with Conan O’Brian. Morril talked about how during shows, specifically longer sets, give him the ability to turn over material and switch up his jokes.

Sam Morril has also appeared on Netflix’s That’s my Time with David Letterman, which was a career highlight for him. “It’s David Letterman. He’s an icon and so nice.” It was because of his interview with Letterman that I was so excited to sit down and talk to Morril, because it put me three degrees to my own personal idol, Eddie Vedder. On the show they discussed how during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic Morril ended up climbing onto roofs and up fire escapes to do rooftop comedy shows around New York.

In the past year Morril released a forty three minute long stand up set on Netflix called Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow where he delivers his classic jokes with his wonderfly dark sense of humor. He also is co-host of the Games with Names, a sports history podcast, alongside former New England Patriot and Super Bowl champion, Julian Edelman. Despite being a Giants fan Morril acknowledged how cool it was working with Edelman “I think they wanted the New York and Boston beef.” I couldn’t agree with that statement anymore as I couldn’t help but stir the pot myself. The show has hosted many other talented athletes including Zdeno Chara and David Ortiz.

Morril is also co-host of another podcast titled We Might be Drunk where he and fellow comic Mark Normand sip drinks and shoot the shit about anything and everything in the world of comedy. The pair has also released their own brand of whiskey called Bodega Cat.

Be sure to take this opportunity to get out and have a couple laughs all while enjoying the city of Portland on a warm summer night. Go catch Sam’s national ‘Class Act Tour’ coming to Portland this June 2nd at the State Theater, tickets are still on sale.

Check Out this additional Link where David Letterman and Sam Morril talk about the state of Florida.