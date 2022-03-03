By: Cullen McIntyre, Editor-in-Chief

The fourth seeded Huskies hosted the sixth seeded Keene State Owls in a Little East Conference (LEC) Quarterfinal matchup Tuesday, winning 55-45. Graduate student Jackie Luckhardt capped off the night with a team leading 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Luckhardt’s performance saw her reach 1,000 points as a Husky, and became the second player to reach 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 300 steals. She is the 21st player in the history of the program to reach 1,000 career points.

Keene State looked the early favorite as they led the first quarter 14-13. Junior Hailey Derosia’s six points topped the first quarter scoring for the Owls, while sophomore psychology and business double major Franny Ramsdell had seven of the Huskies 13 points.

USM would take the lead in the second quarter and never look back. Leading 22-20 at the half, the Huskies outscored Keene State 19-8 in the third quarter and 17-14 in the fourth quarter. The historic Luckhart two-point jumper came in the third, with the entire team charging the court in celebration.

The Huskies closed out the game with free throws from senior nursing major Michelle Rowe and an impactful substitution leading to a bucket from senior health sciences major Victoria Harris. The center only provided five minutes on the court, but with the Husky bench outscoring the Owls 20-7, they were able to get by.

Led by Head Coach Samantha Norris the Huskies finished the season with an overall record of 9-16 and an LEC record of 7-7.