In addition to our zoom workshops, support groups and individual counseling we are now offering an online mental health tool for the USM student community called SilverCloud. It is an online platform that is available to all University of Maine System students at no cost. It offers self-guided programs for anxiety, depression, stress, and resilience. Based on cognitive behavioral therapy principles, the self-guided program is available anytime, on any device.

Our hope with this program is that it can provide aid for mild symptoms of anxiety and depression. We hope that it can help a student get to know their symptoms better and gain some tools for managing their symptoms.

SilverCloud offers self-guided exercises to help users change beliefs and behaviors to improve thoughts and emotions. SilverCloud’s learning modules address:

Anxiety

Depression

Depression & Anxiety

Stress

Resilience

COVID-19

Insomnia & Sleep Issues

The website provides an overview of options and a brief quiz to help you find the right program for you to get started. Once you’ve selected a program, you can explore more topics on the signup page.

https://umainesystem.silvercloudhealth.com



Studies have shown that online cognitive behavioral programs can provide an effective form of care for those who are highly motivated and experiencing mild symptoms. The program can be a great addition to traditional therapy or can be used on it’s own for milder day to day stressors.

SilverCloud includes:

Interactive learning modules

Informational quizzes

Facts and quizzes about mental health

Secure online journaling

Tools such as mood monitoring, mindfulness, and a Worry Tool to build skills for managing mood

Most SilverCloud modules are interactive and consist of seven parts:

Introduction: This introductory video helps clients decide if the module they selected is a good fit. After the first module, they’ll set expectations about what’s coming up. Quizzes: These help gauge clients’ knowledge and deliver new information. Main Content: These pages display the most important information and activities about the topic. Personal Stories: Personal stories based on real-life people, clinical knowledge, and experiences. Tools: Activities to help reinforce the information clients learned throughout the module. “Staying in the Present”: Many of the module topics discuss living in the past or thinking about the future. This activity uses the principles of mindfulness to help bring the user back to the present moment. Review: Clients are encouraged to reflect, set goals, and transition the information and skills they learned in the module to their day-to-day life.

Directions for downloading the APP on your phone:

Steps – Apple

Download the SilverCloud app from the Apple store.

Open device Settings.

Select SilverCloud.

Select Service.

Select your service name.

Close settings, open SilverCloud and log in with your ID.

Steps – Android

Download the SilverCloud app from the Google Play store.

Open SilverCloud.

Open SilverCloud settings.

Select “General”.

Select “Service”.

Select your service name.

Close settings, open SilverCloud and log in with your ID.

Please keep in mind that this is one tool among many to make mental health education more available to our students. If at any time you are struggling or questioning how best to make improvements in your mental health please do not hesitate to reach out to us (207) 780-4050