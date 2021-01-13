When it comes to a truck, there are many things you can do to help it look its best. Whether you are buying a new truck or altering one you have had for a while, you can do a lot to make it shine the way you want. The simplest way to do this is to install aftermarket modifications that will drastically change the truck. Here are some of the top tricks to improve the look of your truck.

New Wheels

The best place to start to improve the look of your truck is the wheels. It is an important decision to make, as you need to balance functionality and design to really get your desired truck. Larger wheels can give your truck a more aggressive feel while also providing good grip and off-road driving. It can be difficult to get bigger wheels though, as the frame limits your choices. A larger wheel can rub against your frame and cause a lot of problems.

Lift Kit

A lift kit is a good solution to the size limit of your tires. A lift kit raises your car frame from the tires and the ground. This helps you fit larger tires and rims onto the truck. It also doubles as a boost to your off-road capabilities, as the truck frame can drive over larger bumps and rocks without rubbing the ground. A lift kit can also fix the tendency for trucks to lean forward as the back part of the frame is higher than the front.

Lights

Another trick to make your truck look better is to replace the lights. The default lights in a truck are serviceable, but they do not stand out. LED lights can provide just as much brightness without all the energy waste and can come in all sorts of colors. This does not just mean the inside lights, but also the headlights and turn lights. By getting a switchback LED light, you can change your headlights to be brighter and even allow for some bonus safety, among other benefits.

These are just some of the top tricks to improve the look of your truck. Other options might include some grill mods and perhaps installing foot rails. There are many things you can do to really get the look you are looking for in your truck. Just remember to keep its functionality in mind as you make all these changes. You do not want to have an impressive truck that you cannot really drive due to improper alterations you made.