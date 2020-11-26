The Free Press wishes everyone a safe and healthy Thanksgiving this year! You can read more about what will be on our holiday menus here. While this year families might do zoom calls and smaller gatherings, the traditions of asking about the current, watching movies and football, are still alive.

Take a walk down memory lane as The Free Press staff share some old photos of their youth.

Cheers! Let the people in your life know how much you care about them, sharing gratitude is the best part of the holiday season.

Zoe Bernardi, the Community Editor, age 3. “Helping” with the fall racking of leaves.

Cullen McIntrye, Editor-in-Chief, looks like trouble or is scheming.

Emma Walsh, staff writer, enjoying the simple things in life, picking apples for her apple cake recipe!

Kelly Ledsworth, Design Director, seems to be setting up some candles on a birthday cake.

Amelia Bodge, News Editor, very dressed up with her younger brother for the holiday season.

Nora Devin, Director of Photography, all bundled up for the winter ahead.

Abigail Nelson, Arts & Culture Editor, being an aid in the kitchen from the beginning. If you help out do you get to eat first?

Connor Blake, Sports Editor, all dressed up and ready to celebrate Thanksgiving.

From all of us at the USM Free Press newspaper, have a happy holiday season and we will see you in January!