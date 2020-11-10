For some people, there is nothing more relaxing than spending an evening working in your garden. But for a select few, they get to turn their passion into a full-time career. There are many job opportunities available for people who possess a green thumb. Here are the best jobs for people who love flowers.

Landscaping

There’s more to the landscaping profession than mowing grass and pulling weeds. Landscape architects are responsible for designing green spaces that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Common spaces they design include residential gardens, public monuments, and city parks.

Floriculturist

This profession is perfect for people who love watching the plant growth process. A floriculturist is a person who focuses on the growth of commercial flowers. They meet with clients to establish expectations and grow the bulbs found in greenhouses and flower shops.

Plant Pathologist

A plant pathologist is a person who studies the health of plants, including flowers, trees, and the food we grow on farms. Unlike humans, plants can’t tell us when they’re sick, and they often require the intervention of a specialist trained. The goal of a plant pathologist is to prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria through the flowers.

Floral Designer

What some might consider the favorite of the best jobs for people who love flowers is a floral designer. Those who specialize in this profession are responsible for creating floral arrangements, which are displayed at events such as weddings, funerals, graduations, and holidays. Some small business owners who run their own floral shop will also be responsible for the delivery and setup of the arrangements for their clients.

Writer

Believe it or not, some companies will actually pay you to write about flowers. Starting small with a blog or as a freelancer before eventually getting hired for more a permanent position is common in the writing field, so be prepared to put in the work. Apart from blogs and articles, there is also the option of writing a book if you become well-versed enough in a floral niche.