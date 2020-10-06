Whether you’re still a student or getting ready to enter your career field—or both—there’s no denying that younger generations are at a financial disadvantage. More and more young people are entering adulthood with lots of debt and low incomes. While this is certainly a setback, it doesn’t have to ruin your entire financial situation. With the right tools and planning, you can make sense of your finances and set yourself up for a profitable future. To help you along the way, here are just a few top tips on how to organize your finances as a young adult.

Find a Budgeting Format for You

There are countless ways to build and organize your budget. You can find online tools like apps or software that will help you manage your income and spending. Alternatively, take the old-fashioned route and record your monthly budget on a spreadsheet. A regular planner or journal can also be a handy budgeting tool. Remember that the only wrong way to make a budget is to not make one at all. Try a few different methods to see what makes the process easiest for you. This will help you keep up with a plan that tracks your income, spending, savings, and all other important financial aspects of your life.

Learn More About Insurance and Other Expenses

The various forms of insurance make up a significant portion of your regular expenses. Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t learn the ins and outs of insurance while they’re in school. A huge part of how to organize your finances as a young adult is simply learning more about your options as you start taking on these expenses. As you get older and need to choose a healthcare plan or auto insurance policy, make sure you take the time to understand what you’re signing up for. Read up on your various healthcare options or the things they don’t tell you about auto insurance. This research will help you understand more of the details, allowing you to find the best policies for your budget and needs. The same concept also applies to loans, retirement plans, and other long-term expenses. Make sure you know what you’re doing before you make these major financial decisions. The more information you have, the better equipped you’ll be to work these details into a budget that fits your income and lifestyle.