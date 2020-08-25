You may be debating bringing a car to campus to avoid relying on public transportation to get to your classes or for easier travel home during breaks. No matter what the reason is, make sure your car is all set with the best car insurance option for you. Here are a few tips for getting car insurance as a student.

Per Mile Insurance

Some insurance companies offer per-mile insurance. Per-mile insurance offers a monthly rate for a set number of miles, and then it charges extra for every additional mile your drive after your reach that base number. If your college campus is relatively small and requires you to travel only short distances, per-mile insurance can save you on monthly insurance rates. These types of insurance also allow for one-day long-distance drives for free, up to a certain number of miles, in case you are traveling home for a holiday break.

Student and Affiliation Discounts

Another great way to save on car insurance as a college student is to research companies that offer student and affiliation discounts. Many of the largest insurance companies offer a discount for students with good grades. Some companies even go a step further by providing higher discounts to students on the honor roll or who are part of student organizations like a fraternity.

Consider Your Coverage Needs

As a college student, you may need some coverage more than others. For example, if you’ll be parking your car in a large outdoor parking lot, you may want to consider a policy that covers theft or weather damage. If your car will be in a garage or a location less at risk of these instances happening, you may only need collision insurance to protect your car from driving accidents.

Can You Be Covered by Your Parent’s Policy?

Lastly, in some cases, you may be able to stay on a parent’s policy. Check with their insurance provider to determine if you are eligible, depending on your college’s location and the vehicle’s ownership.

Getting car insurance as a student can seem like a costly stressor, but there are some ways to ease the stress and overall cost of an insurance policy. Researching student discounts, per-mile insurance, and your specific coverage needs are a few tips for getting car insurance as a student.