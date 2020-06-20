By: Cullen McIntyre, Web Editor

In an email from Christina Lowery, Director of Housing and Residential Life, she confirmed that a resident on the Gorham campus has tested positive for COVID-19. The email, sent to current residential summer students, stated that “those initially identified as a close contact have been notified.”

This is the first student at USM to test positive for COVID-19, as students have been residing on campus for summer classes. Lowery addressed concerns for the current residential students further in her email, “Passing in the hallways or lobby carries low risk of transmission. Additionally, since individual air returns are in each apartment or suite, different suites and apartments do not share air.”

Staying in the same building with other students is low risk, as long as you maintain social distancing, wear a mask when interacting with others, wash hands frequently and avoid groups. If you’re a residential student experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as shortness of breath, fever, dry cough and sore throat, contact Health Services: (207) 780-5411.

There has been nothing reported on if this will affect housing in the fall for the upcoming semester. The University of Maine System is yet to make a decision for all of the schools whether they return in the fall, but should expect an announcement in July.

This article will be updated as more details arrive.