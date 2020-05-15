3 Unique Ways to Spend More Time Outside this Summer

Summer vacation comes as a welcome respite after a long spring semester. While you’re kicking back and enjoying your time off, don’t let your well-earned laziness keep you indoors all summer. Whether it’s doing your summer coursework out in the yard or laying out blankets for an outdoor movie night, it’s important to fit plenty of fresh air and sunshine into your routine this season. Take care of yourself with these unique ways to spend more time outside this summer.

Study in the Sun

Just because you’re still involved with classes doesn’t mean you have to be stuck at your desk all summer. One of the best ways to spend more time outside this summer is to take your work outside. Pack up your laptop, papers, and textbooks and head out to soak up the sun as you work. This will help make your study sessions or homework assignments more enjoyable—just be sure to bring along plenty of water and sunscreen.

Have an Outdoor Movie Night

You can still catch up on your favorite shows or the movies you missed this semester by setting up an outdoor home theater. Use a projector and a white bedsheet or the side of your house to display your chosen movie. Bring out the blankets and popcorn—you’ll have a picture-perfect summer movie night. This is a great way to mix up your movie-watching routine, especially when social distancing keeps you from the movie theaters.

Start an Outdoor Hobby

Summer is a great time to try new things and discover new passions. If you’re on the search for a hobby to pass the time this season, why not make it one that gets you outside more? You can start a garden, make your way through all the local hiking trails in your area, learn how to cast a line at the nearest fishing lake, or even start a beekeeping career. Find something that piques your interest and gets you excited to leave the house and spend some time underneath the summer sun.