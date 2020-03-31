As liberating and exciting as college can be, it also comes with its fair share of trials that students need to learn how to navigate. From classes and schoolwork to extracurriculars and relationships, the average person’s college career is a large balancing act between preparing for their futures and enjoying their newfound independence. As a college student yourself, it’s crucial that you’re aware of the potential struggles ahead so you can prepare. These are some of the most common challenges students face in college and how you can handle them.

Time Management

With all the activities there are to try and all the people there are to meet, finding ways to effectively manage your time is essential to having a successful college experience. However, since college classes often require more effort than high school ones, many students have trouble adjusting to this increased level of dedication. It’s for this reason that you need to know what you can handle before you take on too much. After all, there are only so many hours in the day, and your studies must come first.

Staying Healthy

It’s also common for college students to neglect their physical health in the interest of finishing a term paper or studying for a test. Fast food becomes the norm and a proper night’s sleep becomes a rarity. But while you may think that you’re saving time by adopting these habits, you’re actually increasing your chances of getting sick. To keep yourself healthy and focused throughout the following years, be sure you’re making an effort to get enough sleep each night, eat properly, and get at least a little bit of exercise.

Stress and Social Anxiety

With how much pressure there is to perform well in your classes, it’s only natural that you’ll feel some level of stress. Unfortunately, though, this stress can quickly grow until it negatively impacts your work and health. The same is true of the social anxiety that comes with meeting many new people and trying to find your own friend group. It’s for these reasons that being able to balance your time and learning how to handle different types of roommates is a great place to start when managing these feelings. While you may not be on campus due to COVID-19, it’s essential that you know how to handle any roommate you’re paired with in the coming years.

Money Management and Debt

College is an expensive investment, and, as such, it requires you to be conscious of the money you’re regularly spending. Otherwise, you risk further growing the debt you’ll have after graduation. To help keep your finances under control, it’s important that you practice monitoring your spending and set reasonable limits to keep from making too many purchases. Make sure that you’re also setting aside money in your savings to create a cushion for unforeseen expenses.