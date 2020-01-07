3 Helpful Lifestyle Tips for College Freshmen

One of the best things you can do at the start of a new semester is to set new goals and work toward better habits in order to help you both on and off campus. This is especially useful for freshmen who are still adjusting to college life. From career planning to Friday night parties, here are three lifestyle tips for college freshmen to stay healthy, safe, and successful this semester.

Try New Things

College is a time to experiment, and with all the opportunities your campus provides, there’s no excuse not to try something new. Keep an eye out for elective courses that seem fun and interesting. The same goes for clubs and organizations on campus. Even events like conferences, speakers, and performances can be a great chance to learn something new—and meet new people while you’re doing so.

Party Responsibly

It’s a well-known fact that partying is part of college. You deserve to celebrate that good test score or the end of that massive paper. From a movie night with friends to spending a night out on the town, it’s important to give yourself time to let loose and have fun. Whatever you do to unwind, the most important thing is to do it responsibly. Drink responsibly and legally, and never use alcohol as a crutch or stress relief. Remember that the decisions you make now regarding alcohol can impact the rest of your life, and not just in a professional and academic sense.

Plan Ahead

While it’s important to live in the moment and enjoy where you’re at now, one of the best lifestyle tips for college freshmen is to keep an eye on what’s coming. Try to always plan ahead so you know what you want to do next. Look for summer jobs or internships early. Make a list of all the classes you want to take so you can knock out your prerequisites in preparation. It’s true that your plans will likely change throughout your college career, but adjusting your goals is still better than being completely unprepared for the future.