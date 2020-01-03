The importance of a healthy immune system can’t be overstated—especially during the cold winter months. Common colds and the full-on flu are at their worst throughout the winter, so you’ll want to do whatever you can to boost your immune system and stay as healthy as possible. Follow this guide on how to keep your immune system strong during winter to avoid untimely sickness.

Minimize stress

Stress can do all kinds of terrible and negative things to your body. If your stress levels are through the roof, take a moment to find a release for relaxation. Without stress to weigh your body down, it can focus on building your immune system and keeping you at tip-top shape to face the harsh winter.

Drink enough water

Drinking enough water is crucial to supporting your immune health; a healthy body requires eight cups of water a day. Unfortunately, many people don’t like the way water tastes and consider it an unfulfilling drink. As a result, they don’t drink it—or they don’t drink enough of it. One way to combat these issues is to jazz up plain water with some additional goodness. Heat up water and add lemons for a delicious and nutritious way to increase your H2O intake.

Up your vitamin C and Zinc intake

Vitamin C and zinc are common ingredients in many over-the-counter medicines because they help prevent and fight sicknesses. You don’t have to rely on medicine, though. Many common foods contain vitamin C, zinc, or both: potatoes, broccoli, chicken, and tomatoes are some of the most popular items. Simply increasing your daily intake of these essentials can slowly and surely build extra immune system health and strength.

Get enough sleep

As you sleep, your body slows down and recharges. Consequently, your immune system can heal from the many battles it fought over the course of your day. While there are some exceptions to this rule, most of us need at least eight hours of sleep at night—this give our bodies enough time to fully recover. Enough sleep is equally as important during the spring and summer seasons, too, as it gives your body time to fend off any germs it encountered during the day.

Exercise regularly

Exercise helps your body maintain health and can even contribute to building a stronger immune system. If you’d like to go to the gym, that’s great! However, even though exercise helps boost your immune system—and the gym is a wonderful place to exercise—gyms are home to many different types of germs. Here are a few ways you can avoid germs before, during, and after your work out.

Wipe down equipment before and after you use it

Wash your body and hands thoroughly after using the gym

Don’t use machines or weights if someone is coughing or sneezing on them

Stay warm

The winter is chilly, and keeping your body warm will help your immune system avoid fights and become stronger. Wear a hat when outdoors, as most of your body’s heat actually escapes through the top of the head. You should also wear a coat, proper footwear, gloves, and a scarf.