3 Pastimes That Help Boost Confidence

When looking for a way to spend your free time, you want to find something that’s enjoyable and rewarding. One of the best things you can do for yourself is to find a hobby that allows you to blow off some steam and grow as a person. That’s why these pastimes that help boost confidence are the perfect way to try something different, learn something new, and promote your overall happiness.

Cooking

When it comes to finding a hobby, many people don’t consider cooking. However, the truth is it’s a fun, enriching, and useful pastime that anyone can master. Plus, when you learn to cook means, you also learn to provide for yourself and others. Once you know the basics, it’s easy to start experimenting with new recipes and try food outside of your comfort zone. You can also make it a social event by inviting family and friends over for a homecooked meal. Of course, students typically find themselves with limited money and free time. Thankfully, there are still plenty of delicious, simple meals you can learn how to make that won’t take up time or exceed your budget.

Acting

The stage isn’t just for theater majors. Acting is a skill that can benefit anyone during any part of their life. Apart from being more confident, you can learn to be a better public speaker and conversationalist. There are many different ways you can get into acting. Join an improv class or a stand-up comedy club. You can audition for a show or—if you’re not ready for that level of commitment—volunteer to be in a friend’s project for film class. If being on stage or in front of the camera isn’t your thing, try your hand at voice over acting. You can find acting opportunities everywhere, on- and off-campus, so it’s a hobby you can continue to enjoy throughout your life.

Reading

While it may seem redundant to learn something new while in college, it’s doesn’t hurt to educate yourself outside of your required classes. It’s also not as hard as you might think. Sign up for a book club that focuses on something that interests you or listen to audiobooks during your commute. Of all the pastimes that help boost confidence, reading allows you to pursue whatever you want. Plus, devoting time to something you love can make your days seem less stressful and overwhelming. Your acquired knowledge will increase your sense of self-worth and assurance.