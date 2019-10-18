Heart-Healing Tips for Overcoming a Breakup

The course of true love never did run smooth, and over the course of your life, you’ll likely experience a breakup or two. Navigating a breakup can be tricky, and it can often make you feel like you’re on a roller coaster of emotions. These tips for overcoming a breakup will help you regain your confidence and find happiness once again.

Spend time with yourself

Following breakups, particularly ones that have spanned the course of months or even years, many people feel they’ve lost sight of who they are as individuals. Spending some time alone following a breakup is a great way to get to know yourself again. Journaling or meditating will give you a chance to address and sort through all your emotions and better understand why you’re feeling the way you are. Meditating alongside certain healing gemstones can help you gain a deeper understanding of yourself during these moments of introspection. Rose quartz, for instance, can be particularly helpful for people suffering a breakup because it encourages you to open your heart and practice more self-love.

Cry it out

Getting over a breakup is often easier said than done. Many times, recovering from a breakup involves moments of anger, confusion, sadness, and frustration. Your first instinct may be to bottle these emotions up and ignore them in an attempt to move forward with your life, but this can actually make the healing process much harder. Don’t be afraid to cry and fully feel all your emotions. Letting these emotions out will help you relieve much of the stress and anguish you may feel following a breakup. It’s okay to miss your ex, and you should never feel guilty for admitting this or for crying over the end of your relationship.

Seek support

When faced with difficult or emotionally trying times, many people may feel inclined to isolate themselves from their family and friends. While it’s important to spend some time alone, it’s equally as important to talk out your feelings with someone else. Whether it’s with a friend, family member, or therapist, talking about your relationship and breakup can help you sort through your emotions and gain clarity on why you’re feeling the way you are. They may be able to give some sage advice that can help you through the healing process or offer you a comforting shoulder to cry on. One of the best tips for overcoming a breakup is to remember that, no matter how hard things may be, you’re never alone.

Get busy

Thoughts of your ex and memories of the time you spent together can occupy your thoughts long after the relationship has ended. Banishing these thoughts can be difficult, and you may find yourself dwelling on memories and yearning for the old days. Staying active and focusing on your hobbies and passions will help you get your mind off the relationship and move past the breakup. Spending time on creative endeavors such as painting, writing, or volunteering at a local charity will give you a sense of pride and accomplishment that will quell any negative feelings you may still be grappling with after a breakup.

Rekindle other relationships

As we’ve stated, the most important thing to remember post-breakup is that you are not alone. Many other people in your life love and support you, and they’ll want to help you through this difficult moment in your life. Platonic relationships are equally as important and fulfilling as romantic relationships, so spend some time rekindling your connections with friends and family members. The comforting presence of your loved ones will have you feeling better and smiling again in no time.