Women’s soccer topples UMaine- Farmington 3-0 in home opener

By: Cullen McIntyre, Sports Editor

It was a successful home opener for the women’s soccer team, as they held the UMaine Farmington Beavers to a shutout in a 3-0 victory at Hannaford Field.

The Huskies came into the match with two away wins to kick off the season, a 4-0 win over Thomas College and a 3-0 win at Colby-Sawyer College.

The match kicked off with the Huskies bringing their dominance from their recent form into the match, keeping the ball away from the Beavers with ease. Going forward, it didn’t take the women long to find the back of the net as they scored in the fourth minute. Freshman athletic training major Allie Gross received the ball in midfield from senior environmental planning & policy major Emma Cost and took a shot from distance that placed over the Beavers’ goalie and off the crossbar for the early lead. It was the first goal of her college career and it was one to remember for the defender.

UMF’s goalkeeper Callie Hammer was challenged throughout the match, as the Huskies attempted 29 shots on goal, placing 14 of them on goal. Hammer was able to keep the one goal difference going into halftime.

The Huskies came out firing in the second half, but couldn’t find the back of the net. The defense, along with freshman business major and goalkeeper Kayla Gorman were not tested until the second half, as the Beavers’ recorded three shots on net after not having one in the first half. Gorman and the back line stayed firm, as none of the shots made it into the goal.

Junior communications major Elise Porter grabbed the second goal in the 65th minute, coming onto a ball from Cost that she placed past the goalie to the far post.

The lead was extended on a marvelous direct free-kick by Senior exercise science major Emily Baker as she struck the ball from distance to the top corner, leaving Hammer no chance to make a save.

The win over UMF saw Gorman kept three consecutive clean sheets in her first three appearances.

Baker, Porter, and Gross’ goals saw out the dominant victory at Hannaford Field, as the three defenders helped the Huskies extend their unbeaten run to three. The Huskies tactics and style of play dominated the match, seeing them

Women’s soccer season continues Tuesday, September 17 as they host the Husson University Eagles at 6:30 p.m.