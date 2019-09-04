Essential College Supplies: The Best Backpacks for Students

College is a big deal—your class loads are often heavier, your book list is much longer, and the overall stress of pursuing higher education can be overwhelming. Whether you’re in your first year of college or heading into senior year, one simple way to make sure you don’t add on any unnecessary stress is by coming prepared with the right supplies. You’ll need good pencils and pens (who knows what’s required for blue book exams anymore), books, a solid laptop (nobody wants to spend finals week at the Apple store), and the thing that holds it all together—the backpack.

The right backpack will take care of all your supplies and keep you organized. To help you on your hunt to find a more supportive backpack—in all senses of the word—we’ve created a list of some of the best backpacks for students. Check it out below!

The North Face Borealis Backpack

If you’ve got a lot going on during the school day, chances are your backpack is filled to the brim with all your daily necessities. This backpack not only has the space for them, but also protects your back as you haul them to and from class. The American Chiropractic Association has endorsed nine backpacks from The North Face, including the Borealis, so you’re sure to get a lot of use from this classic design.

Fjällräven Kånken Backpack

This brand is another one of the most recognized, especially in the last few years. The Kånken has had the same iconic design since its inception in 1978, and it has now become quite the staple. The backpack is simple and elegant, with a large main compartment and two open side pockets. It’s perfect for students with lighter loads who don’t need too much space.

Mancro College Laptop Backpack

Mancro’s College Backpack is perfect for people living a professional lifestyle while still in school. Its sleek design makes carrying your laptop and all your books much easier. A backpack like this is really nice for college campuses since it comes with a built-in lock feature.

Incase ICON Backpack

This super-sleek backpack has a ton of internal organizational options everyone will love. At the top of the bag, you’ll find a small faux fur-lined access bag that can fit small accessories. The bag is heavily padded for comfort and offers a lot of little spaces for you to store everything you need for class.

Topo Designs Daypack

Not complicated, but perfectly capable, the Topo Designs Daypack has everything you need to keep your stuff in order. It features a spacious main compartment with a built-in organizer and pouches for your wallet, small notebooks, pens, 15-inch laptops, and more.

Patagonia Refugio Backpack

Similar to The North Face, Patagonia has plenty of backpack options for college students. Their Refugio Backpack offers quick access to your things and another space with organizational slots for your books and notebooks. It has microfleece-lined pockets for high-tech gear, and it comes in a wide range of colors for various personal styles.

Aer Duffel Pack 2

One of the best backpacks for athletic students, the Aer Duffel Pack 2 has a massive 24 liters of space and an equally incredible organizational system. Moisture-resistant and sleek, it features a ventilated shoe compartment at the bottom. If you have a lot going on and need a lot of space to fit all of it, this “duffel” is the way to go.