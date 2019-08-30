By: Alyson Peabody, Editor-In-Chief
The University of Southern Maine’s Fall 2019 Opening Breakfast took place Thursday, Aug. 29 at Costello Sports Complex on the Gorham campus.
President Glenn Cummings announced a $1 million gift from the Peter and Paula Lunder family through The Lunder Foundation. The Lunder Scholars Endowed Fund has been providing undergraduate and graduate students from Maine with need-based financial aid since it was established in 2002.
