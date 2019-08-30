Fall sports rankings released

By: Cullen McIntyre, Sports Editor

The fall season is nearly here for Huskies athletics. Several teams are kicking off their season this Friday. The 2019 Preseason Coaches’ Polls have been released for the sports that compete in the Little Eastern Conference (LEC), ranking each team going into the season.

Men’s Soccer

Men’s Soccer finished in sixth place last season with a 2-5-1 conference record and a 3-13-3 overall record. The LEC Coaches’ Poll has the Huskies ranked ninth in the conference, finishing last in the conference.

Eastern Connecticut State topped the poll with 59 points with two-time defending LEC champion Western Connecticut University in second with 52. The Huskies had 16 points in the poll, with UMass Dartmouth in eighth with 18.

The men kick-off against Norwich University on Friday, August 30 at 4:00 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

The Women’s Soccer team finished fourth in a record-setting season led by 2018 LEC Coach of the Year Seth Benjamin. The Huskies ended the season with a 14-5-1 overall record, setting a school record for wins. The women are ranked fourth in the Coaches’ Poll, with 36 points.

Defending champions Western Connecticut University ranked first in the poll with 61 points, while Eastern Connecticut University and UMass Boston placed second and third.

The Huskies start their season off at Thomas College on Friday, August 30 at 1:00 p.m.

Volleyball

Volleyball placed seventh in the conference last year, one place from a playoff spot. With a 15-14 overall record and a 3-5 conference record, the Huskies will be pleased with their fifth-place spot in the Coaches’ Poll.

Eastern Connecticut University was picked to repeat their title in first place with 61 points, while UMass Boston was ranked second with 56. Keene State College and Western Connecticut University placed above USM with 53 and 36 points, while the Huskies have 36.

The Volleyball season begins Friday, August 30 against Maine Maritime at 8:00 p.m.

Field Hockey

The Field Hockey team finished fourth in the LEC last season, with a 13-8 overall record and a 9-8 conference record. The Coaches’ Poll has the team placed in the same spot with 105 points.

The Huskies fell to Keene State College 2-1 in the Semifinals, with Keene State going on to win the championship. Keene State is expected to hold onto their championship with first place in the poll with 138 points. Castleton University and Worcester State University take second and third ahead of the Huskies.

Field Hockey hosts Manhattanville College to start the season on Friday, August 30 at 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Tennis

Women’s Tennis finished the 2018-19 season with a 6-7 overall record and a 4-5 conference record that saw them place sixth in the LEC. The team is ranked ninth in the Coaches’ Poll with 21 points.

Rhode Island College was unanimously picked for first place, following their unbeaten season last year. UMass Boston placed in seventh above the Huskies with 27 points.

The Women’s Tennis season begins Friday, August 30 at 3:00 p.m. against Thomas College.