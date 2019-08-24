Athletics to follow this year

The first six weeks of each academic year is critical to the success of every student regardless of their chosen field or involvement in extracurricular pursuits. Surround yourself with good people that will support your hopes and dreams, genuinely care about you and keep you balanced and on track. Make good choices, good decisions and be resilient. Find someone you trust, a mentor and identify and deal with any issues that come forward early in the process. Be proactive in building your own pathway to success and reach out for assistance when needed but take charge and do your part in the process.

USM Athletics

USM supports the NCAA Division III philosophy that places the highest priority on the overall learning experience of each student-athlete. Student-athletes are provided opportunities to experience personal growth and development by being part of a team and by participating in rigorous and challenging athletic competition. Through involvement in intercollegiate athletics, student-athletes are challenged physically, mentally and emotionally.

The athletic arena is a classroom, transformed to teach lessons of character, commitment, leadership, civility, respect, discipline, hard work, the value of competition, sportsmanship and ethical conduct, the importance of sacrifice, teamwork, communication and cooperation. At USM, participation in intercollegiate athletics is a privilege, not a right, and the opportunity to participate presents student-athletes with the joy, challenges and lessons provided by both winning and losing.

USM student-athletes are supported in their efforts to grow and succeed through interaction with a nationally recognized staff, excellent facilities, outstanding health care coverage, and a strong system of academic and personal support services and a supportive campus community.

The athletic department is committed to student success and supports academic and athletic excellence through sponsorship of the William B. Wise Scholar-Athlete program, the Full Potential initiative, the NCAA Life Skills program, and through direct partnership with the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. Additional learning opportunities are made available to student-athletes through presentations, internships, community service and engagement, and service on athletics department search committees.

The athletic department is committed to the fair and equitable treatment of all men and women participating in intercollegiate sports. USM currently sponsors 22 intercollegiate sports programs; eleven for women, ten for men and one co-educational sport. USM is committed to building national-caliber athletic programs that annually challenge for conference honors and advance to participate and be successful in NCAA championship tournaments.

Men Women

Basketball Basketball

Cross Country Cross Country

Hockey Hockey

Lacrosse Lacrosse

Soccer Soccer

Tennis Tennis

Indoor Track & Field Indoor Track & Field

Outdoor Track & Field Outdoor Track & Field

Baseball Softball

Golf (C) Field Hockey

Wrestling Volleyball

(C) – Golf is co-ed

Courtesy of Albert Bean Jr, Director of Athletics