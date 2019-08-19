Five Ways to Furnish Your First Apartment

It’s officially that time of year again—school is starting, and everything feels fresh and new. There’s always something to look forward to at the start of a semester, and perhaps for you it’s the fact that you’re finally out of your dorm. You have an apartment! Unlike your dorm, this space likely doesn’t come with beds or a desk—furnishing is up to you now. To help you get started, we’ve made a short guide on how to furnish your first apartment. Keep reading for our best tips.

1. Budget Carefully

As a student, you likely have a tight budget, and you want to do your best to stay within those parameters. As such, you’ll need to carefully plan ahead of time how to use these funds. If you start buying appliances and furniture before calculating how much each item will cost, you may run out of money before you have everything you need. Make a solid plan regarding everything you’re going to buy, and calculate how much each item will cost. Build in a tiny bit of wiggle room for items you may have initially forgotten, such as a tool kit or a kettle.

2. Invest in Your Mattress

If there’s one thing you want to spend a bit more money on, it’s your mattress. Your quality of sleep is extremely important, especially when you’re navigating the workload that comes with being a student. Purchasing a comfortable mattress, sheet set, and duvet is one of the best things you can do for yourself.

3. Buy Wood Furniture

Outfitting your home with wood furniture has several benefits. Wood furniture is long-lasting and economical, and it can take a beating. Furniture from big box stores can be inexpensive but poorly made, and you’ll ultimately have to repurchase it. You can navigate the higher expense of wood furniture by purchasing it secondhand. Have fun by sanding pieces down and staining them in order to personalize the items and make them feel brand-new.

4. Save Table Space

If your living space is small, you can prevent clutter by forgoing a dining table. Instead, you can put barstools at the counter or use TV tables, which you can easily store. Both of these options are more space-efficient and budget-friendly.

5. Store Smartly

Efficiently utilize the space you have by being smart with your storage. You can purchase a bed frame or coffee table with drawers or an ottoman that doubles as a trunk. Have a lot of clothes but minimal closet space? Use vacuum bags to greatly increase the amount of room you have to work with.