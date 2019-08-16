Five Common Driving Mistakes to Avoid

In order to drive as safely as possible and to protect yourself and your passengers, it’s important to be cognizant of any possible driving mistakes. Keep in mind these common driving mistakes to avoid and be wary of them while you’re on the road.

Driving slowly in the left lane

Many people equate driving slowly with driving safely, but this isn’t always the case. In fact, driving under the speed limit in the left lane is a common driving mistake to avoid. Doing so will irritate the drivers around you, and it can also be very dangerous. Drive the speed limit, especially on the highway, in order to stay as safe as possible. If you’d prefer to drive more slowly, move over to the righthand lane.

Speeding through yellow lights

We all know that a yellow light means to slow down, but tons of drivers do the exact opposite. To keep yourself safe and avoid getting a ticket, don’t speed through yellow lights. If you’re far away enough from the light that you’d have to hit the gas to get through it, use your better judgment: slow down and wait your turn for the green light. You may have the urge to get where you’re going as quickly as possible, but being safe is the most important thing of all.

Letting road rage take over

When you see other people driving erratically, not paying attention to the road, or simply being disrespectful, it can be all too easy for anger to take over. Don’t let it get to you, though—circumvent the road rage before it begins. There are many causes of road rage to look out for, so figure out ahead of time what triggers your rage and find ways to calm down. Those emotions can feel overwhelming in the moment, but if you take a step back, the anger will quickly pass.

Failing to come to a full stop

Even if you don’t think any other drivers are around, it’s important to always come to a full stop at any stop sign. You never know when a pedestrian, cyclist, or car could pop up in your path, and if you roll through each stop sign, you could find yourself in an accident. Bring your car to a complete stop, count to three, and then proceed onward with caution.

Not checking your blind spot

It’s called a blind spot for a reason, but nonetheless, people often neglect to check for cars that are just out of sight. It’s very easy for cars to creep into that area, no matter how often you check your mirrors during your ride. Before changing lanes, be sure to check all your mirrors and then turn around to check your blind spot.