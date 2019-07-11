Here’s What to Look for In Your First Car

A car is most people’s first major life purchase, so it is important that you start off on the right foot. The responsibility and the costs that come with car ownership are some of the main reasons as to why you should research vehicles before making a purchase. That is why we prepared a guide that tells you what to look for in your first car.

Mileage

One of the first things you will want to look at when searching for your first car is how many miles the vehicle has. Unless it’s a brand such as a Jeep, you want to avoid a car that has over 100,000 miles. Choosing a vehicle with low mileage is one step towards preserving your first car’s longevity.

Safety

Driving can be extremely dangerous, which is why you need to make sure your first car is safe on all fronts. Ensure the car your considering has all the necessary safety features—this includes airbags, brakes, lights, and more.

Price

How much you’re willing to spend can also dictate your first car’s quality. Chances are, you’re going to have to bargain with whoever you are buying the vehicle from. You want to negotiate to get the best deal possible. Along with this, consider the amount of work the car requires, such as new tires and lights, and factor this into the final price.

Condition

You also want to make sure that the overall condition of the vehicle is sound. From the exterior to the interior, the goal is to get what you pay for. For example, if there is rust on the vehicle and you don’t want to put in the time to fix it, you may want to look elsewhere.

Reliability

This comes down to a number of factors, which includes the car’s age and the overall shape it is in. You don’t want to worry about your car breaking down shortly after purchasing it; your first car should be able to safely get you to your destination.

Color

Although it’s a cosmetic feature, you may want to consider what color car works for you. Darker colors such as black don’t get as dirty, but it might not be your style. Similarly, red and yellow prove to be safer on the road because they stand out more, especially at night.

Size

The car’s size will depend entirely on your lifestyle and needs. Do you just need a vehicle to get you from one place to another? Do you plan on moving big objects and need a lot of space? Whether you are looking for a more heavy-duty vehicle or a sleek and sporty option, these are all important factors to keep in mind.

History

There is a common saying used when buying a new car—you are actually buying the previous owner, not so much the vehicle. One of the most important steps in purchasing a new vehicle is obtaining the vehicle’s history report, which includes information about accidents, major repairs, and more.

Knowing what to look for in your first car can guarantee that you are buying a safe and quality vehicle.