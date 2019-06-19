City of Portland decides to forgo USM’s offer to house asylum seekers

By Lydia Libby, Web Editor

In a release Wednesday, President Cummings notified the USM community that the City of Portland has declined the university’s offer to provide housing for asylum seekers that are currently being housed at the Portland Expo.

City officials concluded that while deeply appreciative of USM’s offer to host families, they wanted to avoid short-term housing options and find a longer-term solution to reduce disrupting the families.

Cummings shared he agreed with the city’s thinking and was proud that the university was willing to step up to support those families in need.

Updated 6/19