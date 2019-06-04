Top Summer Vacation Road Trip Locations in Maine

Summer vacation means no classrooms, no homework, and plenty of fun in the sun for local college students. With schedules wide open, and some extra cash, many students take this opportunity to set out on an adventure with their friends. If you’re looking for a good time this summer, check out a few of these summer road trip locations in Maine. Be sure to pack a camera and drive safely !

Oxford and Franklin County Waterfalls

If you want to explore a few natural wonders this summer, the Oxford and Franklin county areas are home to several breath-taking waterfalls. Scattered across western Maine, this trip between Snow Falls, Screw Auger Falls, and Angel Falls consists of five hours’ worth of driving through a variety of scenic locations.

Cape Elizabeth and Portland

Whether you want to spend time on the beach or shop around at a few local businesses, the Portland area is a hub for summer activity. In recent years, Portland incorporated local cuisine and art movements into their attractions, further enhancing the culture you can experience there. The first Friday of each month offers a city art walk where you can experience the atmosphere firsthand. If you can’t get enough of ocean views, you can also stop by Cape Elizabeth on your way into the city.

Acadia National Park

This small, compact park on Mount Desert Island is the ideal spot for those who want to get out of the car for a bit and hike through nature. The park offers 130 miles of hiking paths for you to explore at varying difficulties. Biking is also a popular activity at this location, as it has over 45 miles of car-free paths perfect for riding.

Waldoboro

If you want a great place to stop for a bite to eat, Waldoboro has some of the best local cuisine you can find on the go. Located 45 minutes beyond Georgetown, the small diners and shops located here make for the perfect opportunity to get out and stretch your legs.