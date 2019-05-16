Have Fun in the Sun at These 5 Summer Festivals in Maine

The spring semester is officially over, and with summer just around the corner, it’s time to start planning all the ways to make the most of your summertime vacation. With so many great summer festivals in Maine, not a weekend will go by without something exciting to do.

Boothbay Harbor, ME – 6/23 to 6/29

Kick off your summer with some fun in the sun at the Boothbay Harbor Windjammer Days. Set along the beautiful shores of the harbor, this festival brings maritime merriment ashore. Free and open to the public, families will love participating in the cod fish races and watching the gathering of the fleet at the kickoff of the festival. Finish the night with a meal of crab cakes and lobster as you take in the lighted boat parade and fireworks over the water.

Waterville, ME – 7/12 to 7/21

Film buffs will love the Maine International Film Festival, hosted in Waterville each July. Premiering 100 different independent and international films, festival visitors are sure to find a movie to pique their interest no matter what genre they prefer. Attendees even get a glimpse into the behind the scenes magic as directors, producers, writers, and musicians of the debut films speak at the festival. Additionally, this festival also offers art exhibitions, community workshops, and live performances.

Yarmouth, ME – 7/19 to 7/21

The Yarmouth Clam Festival kicks off with a bang with a themed parade—this year’s theme is “Board Games.” The rest of the week-long festival is jam-packed with contests and races of all kinds. With a 5-mile run, a kids’ fun run, and even a diaper derby race, every family member can get their blood pumping. After a fun day of racing, your family can enjoy live music while chowing down on clams, lobster rolls, and homemade pies. Be sure to wash it all down with a festival staple, the Lime Rickey.

Bangor, ME – 7/25 to 8/3

Nothing quite says summer like the smell of deep-fried food and the sound of fireworks popping in the air. Luckily, at the Bangor State Fair, you can experience all the classic sights and sounds of summer in one place. Complete with a demolition derby, petting zoo, circus performers, and nightly live music performances, the Bangor State Fair has something for everyone.

Rockland, ME – 7/31 to 8/4

It wouldn’t be summer in Maine without a plethora of lobsters. The Maine Lobster Festival takes place during the first weekend of August. It’s one of the most well-known summer festivals in Maine, drawing thousands of visitors each year. Not only is this festival a great place to eat your fill of Maine’s signature dish, but this festival is also host to a number of entertaining events. Traditional carnival rides, a grand parade and pageant, live music, and seafood cooking contests are just a few of the exciting events the Maine Lobster Festival has to offer.