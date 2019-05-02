6 Tips for Better Sleep in College to Boost Your Performance

For many students, college is full of sleepless nights as they study or write papers—but you should avoid pulling all-nighters at all costs. Not getting enough sleep, especially in college, can do a lot more harm that you realize. Getting adequate sleep in college can be difficult, but there are plenty of ways you can try. Here are some tips for better sleep in college to help you perform your best.

Avoid Caffeine

Caffeine often gets us though the day, but it can have negative effects on our sleep patterns. According to a recent study, you should stop consuming caffeine six hours before you sleep to avoid staying up all night.

Read a Book

To get the best sleep possible, avoid watching TV or using your phone right before bed. Instead, make it a habit to read a book before you sleep, which will help you avoid the sleep-disrupting blue light of your electronics. However, if you read on a tablet, make sure your settings are on night mode to protect your eyes.

Listen to Music or a Podcast

Another tip for better sleep in college is to listen to podcasts or relaxing music. Listening to people talk or other soothing sounds can put your mind at ease, allowing you to relax before you go to bed for the night.

Create a Sleep Schedule

Staying in tune with your body is important. Create and follow a consistent sleep schedule, regardless if you have class the next morning or not. Go to bed at the same time each night and establish a routine. This way, your body will tire naturally, which will keep you on a healthy schedule.

Stop Drinking Liquids

One of the worst things is waking up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. This can disrupt your sleep schedule. If you consume a lot of water or other liquids throughout the day, cut off your consumption prior to sleep. It’s recommended that you stop drinking fluids at least 90 minutes before going to bed.

Relax

You want to give yourself plenty of time to relax before going to bed. Going straight to bed after doing a rigorous activity such as working out can be very difficult. Take around 20 minutes to wind down and clear your mind.