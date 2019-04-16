USM Professor passed away suddenly over the weekend

Tuesday morning USM Provost Jeannine Uzzi sent out an email to the USM community to inform them of the passing of Professor Raphael Diluzio.

“Dear USM Community Members,

It is with great sadness that I write to share the news that Associate Professor of Art Raphael Diluzio passed away unexpectedly over the weekend. A passionate artist and devoted teacher, Professor Diluzio taught at USM for seven years after having taught at the University of Maine, Webster University, Savannah College of Art and Design, the University of Wyoming, and South Eastern Louisiana University.

Professor Diluzio’s approach to art pushed conventional boundaries, combining traditional painting and drawing with digital and interactive media. Most recently, his work moved into the areas of creativity and entrepreneurship. Known nationally and internationally for his TED talk “The Seven Steps of Creative Thinking,” Professor Diluzio recently launched a new USM course called “Cr8,” which challenged students to break through personal and intellectual barriers to become innovative thinkers. Professor Diluzio’s unique approach to art and creativity inspired not only art students but also students in STEM fields and many other academic disciplines.

Please join me in conveying our deepest sympathy to the Department of Art and to all faculty, staff, and students who knew Professor Diluzio well. Let our hearts also go out to Professor Diluzio’s friends and family.

I understand this news may impact people in different ways. For students, the counseling center and campus spiritual leaders are available to anyone who needs support at this difficult time. Please do not hesitate to contact the University Counseling Center at 207-780-4050 to schedule an appointment in Gorham (156 Upton) or in Portland (105 Payson Smith). Student Affairs and Academic Affairs administrative and professional staff will also be in Professor Diluzio’s classes today to answer questions about support services and the completion of the academic year.

Faculty and staff may find support by calling the Employee Assistance Program at 877-622-4327. An on-site counselor will be available for faculty and staff today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday) from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the President’s House in Gorham . No appointment is needed: feel free to drop in individually or with a group.

For those interested in knowing how they might honor Professor Diluzio’s memory, I will be in touch as soon as I can with information about how to do so.”

Sincerely,

Jeannine Uzzi

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs