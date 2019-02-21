USM weekly events highlights: February 21-28

Posted on February 21, 2019 in Community

By USM Free Press

Greenfield Recorder

By: Maureen Puia, PR/Events Promotion Associate

February 21

Thursday evening, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., don’t miss the opening reception for local photographer Smith Galtney and his current exhibition “My Principal Ghost,” (artist talk at 6:00 p.m.) at the USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, Portland Campus (Snow date 2/28).

An exhibition of the work of Greg Shattenberg “Rewinding Romanticism,” also opens Thursday evening, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Maine Museum of Photographic Arts (MMPA), 5th floor Glickman Library. Save the date for a talk with the artist on Thursday, April 25th.

February 22

Friday through Sunday, join the Confucius Institute for the 32nd Annual Camden Conference: “Is This China’s Century?” live streamed to Luther Bonney Hall on the Portland Campus. Expert presenters from China, East Asia, Europe, and the U.S. will explore a wide range of topics and analyze challenges drawing on their extensive professional and personal experiences.

Friday night, 7:00 p.m., Pink Floyd’s The Wall is the featured music set to full dome laser animation at the Southworth Planetarium, see the full laser schedule here!

February 23

Coach Ed Flaherty and the USM Baseball staff host Spring Baseball Clinics on Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Costello Sports Complex Field House on the Gorham Campus (also Sunday 3/3). Join them to learn proper pitching, defense, and hitting techniques.

February 25

Kicking off on Monday, the Commuter Student Association is hosting Commuter Student Appreciation Week through Friday, March 1 – check out the Commuter Week webpage for a complete list of events!

The ROCC is now offering Mindful Mondays on the Gorham campus (Portland too). Join them 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., in Room 167 Hastings Hall, to learn yoga, meditation and breathing techniques to release stress and help ease you into a restful state of mind.

February 26

On Tuesday, 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., join the Intercultural and Diversity Advisory Council for their monthly Lunch & Learn, this month featuring the ROCC. Head to the University Events Room, 7th Floor Glickman Library to learn about the history of the ROCC, their programs, peer support, and more; lunch will be provided.

February 28

Thursday evening, a USM Convocation sponsored event “Farming While Black: Uprooting Racism, Seeding Sovereignty,” takes place 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Glickman Library. Guest Amani Olugbala, Professional Speaker & Facilitator at Soul Fire Farm, is a storyteller and food justice advocate with over 15 years of experience in youth education and community outreach.

Save the date! Next Friday, March 1, is the opening night of “Unlock’d” at Russell Hall on the Gorham Campus (3/1-10). This collaborative production of the USM Department of Theatre and School of Music fuses baroque and classical music with contemporary pop musical theatre. Grab tickets now to see this delightful “modern-ish musical romance” about the roles we are born into and people we secretly wish to become.

