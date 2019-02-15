USM Events Feb. 15 – Feb. 21

Posted on February 15, 2019 in News

By Julie Pike

Photo Courtesy of University of Southern Maine Smith Galtney, a local photographer, will be showcasing his work at the AREA Gallery in Woodbury Campus Center next Thursday.

Looking for something to do? Check out these events for the week of Feb. 15 to Feb. 21 from Maureen Puia at the Office of Public Affairs

February 15

On Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., get tips on how to execute a great project-based internship at the Career Takeoff Series: Land a Great Internship, Luther Bonney 326, on the Portland Campus. Bonus: lunch will be served and professional headshots will be taken!

February 16

Get to the USM Ice Arena Saturday evening, 4 p.m., and cheer on the fourth-seeded Huskies Women’s Ice Hockey team in the first NEHC Quarterfinals game vs. Johnson & Wales.

February 17

Join the USM School of Music and the Portland String Quartet Society on Sunday, 2 p.m., for their popular Valentine’s Day concert “Baroque Pearls and Romantic Gems” featuring violinist Ronald Lantz and pianist Laura Kargul. The performance, taking place at Woodfords Congregational Church, marks the seventh time the duo has celebrated the holiday of romance with a concert in the Portland area.

February 18

Monday morning go Skate with the Huskies! Join the Huskies ice hockey teams for a free skate 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., at the USM Ice Arena on the Gorham Campus.

February 19

The Osher Map Library is welcoming K-5 students and their families for two free open house events during February vacation week! Taking place on both Tuesday 2/19 and Thursday 2/21, the event is geared towards students in grades K-5 but all are welcome to attend.

Tuesday evening, learn about new findings and the status of the Abyssinian Meeting House Restoration, 6 p.m., Room 102, at the Wishcamper Center on the Portland Campus. Special guest speakers responsible for the restoration of the exterior of the 170 year-old-building will discuss their findings and discuss the next steps needed to restore the interior of the building.

February 20

On the Gorham campus Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a Red Cross Blood Drive takes place at Lower Brooks. Later that evening go see comedian Arvin Mitchell at 9 p.m., also in Lower Brooks.

February 21

Thursday evening, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., don’t miss the opening reception for local photographer Smith Galtney and his current exhibition “My Principal Ghost,” (artist talk at 6 p.m.) at the USM AREA Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, on the Portland Campus. The exhibition will be on view through March 29.