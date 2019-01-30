A look back at USM sports over winter break

Posted on January 30, 2019 in Sports

By Cullen McIntyre, Sports Editor

For many, winter break is a month off between semesters from late December to late January. But for athletes that participate in a winter sport, they aren’t so lucky. Athletes continue to practice and compete in games or invitationals against other Division III colleges.

Wrestling

Over the winter break the Men’s Wrestling team competed at the North/South duals at Ursinus College, competing against two nationally ranked teams. The Huskies fell to Wilkes University 18-17 in the first round, No. 25 Messiah 24-19, in the second round, host Ursinus 21-14 in the third round, and No. 19 Stevens Institute 27-22. Though several athletes on the team did fantastic over winter break, as a team they were unable to get a win.

Looking ahead in the spring, the wrestling team will compete in a Tri-Match hosted by Trinity College with Western New England on Feb. 2.

Men’s Ice Hockey

The Men’s Ice Hockey team finished the winter break with a 1-4-1 record, with their only win against Suffolk. The teams’ four losses came against Nichols College, Babson, UMass Boston and Johnson & Wales University. The lone tie being a 4-4 finish against Bowdoin College.

The team hosts Colby College on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and New England College on Saturday, Feb. 2 in hopes to start picking up some wins

Women’s Ice Hockey

Women’s Ice Hockey had a successful winter break, finishing with a record of 4-3. Their wins came against St. Michael’s College and Becker College in back-to-back games, and Johnson & Wales University. The team fell to Hamilton College and Colby College, ending the break with a 2-1 loss to the University of New England.

The Women’s Ice Hockey team does not play until February, hosting Suffolk on Friday, Feb. 1 and hosting Castleton on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Men’s Indoor Track & Field

The Men’s Indoor Track & Field team competed in the Reggie Poyau Invitational, finishing first out of eight teams with a score of 158. The team then finished break at the Bowdoin Invitational, finishing third among six teams with a score of 81 points. The Men & Women’s Indoor Track & Field are combined to be ranked 10th nationally in Division III.

The men’s next competition is the Quad Meet on Saturday, Feb. 2, and then the Valentine’s Class on Saturday Feb. 9 at Boston University.

Women’s Indoor Track & Field

Like the Men’s Indoor Track & Field team, the women competed in the Reggie Poyau Invitational, also finishing first out of eight teams with a score of 121.50. Then also competing in the Bowdoin Invitational, where they finished sixth out of six teams with a score of 37.

Looking ahead the women’s team competes in the State Meet on Friday, Feb. 1 at Bowdoin College, then the Valentine’s Invitational on Friday, Feb. 8 at Boston University.

Men’s Basketball

The Men’s Basketball team had a record of 1-7 over the winter break, with their only win coming against Keene State College in overtime. The team fell to Western New England College and FDU-Florham at the Trinity College Invitational. They then lost to Eastern Connecticut State University, UMass Boston, Keene State College, Western Connecticut State and UMass Dartmouth.

The Men’s Basketball team hosts UMaine-Farmington on Tuesday, Jan. 29 and then host UMass Boston on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Women’s Basketball

The Women’s Basketball team finished the break with a 4-4 record, beating Keene State College, Eastern Connecticut State University, UMass Boston and Western Connecticut State. Their four losses came against Bowdoin College, Husson University, Keene State College and UMass Dartmouth.

On Tuesday, Jan. 29 the team heads to Colby College to close out the month, then kick off February hosting UMass Boston on Saturday, Feb. 2.