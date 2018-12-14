Incident in Glickman Library reported to Portland Police

Posted on December 14, 2018 in News

By USM Free Press

Photo by Julie Pike, Editor-in-Chief

Valerie Kazarian, Staff Writer

Officers from both USM Public Safely and the Portland Police Department were called to Glickman Library at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12 in response to a disorderly conduct complaint. The incident involved students, staff and alumni, according to David Roussel, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs.

“USM Public Safety has been called by Glickman Family Library staff four times in the past six weeks,” said Noel March, USM Chief of Police, “to help them address repeated reports of loud and unruly behavior during evening hours.” On Wednesday, “the conflict became loud and Portland police was called to assist the USM officer in escorting a few people from the library.”

The Office of Student Affairs sent all students a campus incident email providing initial information about the event. According to the email, “the incident was reported to USM officials and a full and timely investigation is being conducted related to this incident.”

Those affected by the disturbance will be contacted by USM administrators and campus officials, said Roussel. President Cummings, Chief March, and the human resources and student and academic affairs offices have begun the process of reviewing and evaluating relevant procedures to develop a report and action plan once the investigation is complete. “Student Affairs is reviewing the matter with the library and Public Safety staff to seek solutions to this type of unrest in the future,” March said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.