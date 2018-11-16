Saturday, November 17th, 2018

Upcoming Events 11/17-11/24

Photo Courtesy of USM Athletics

Posted on November 16, 2018 in Arts & Culture, Community, News, Sports
By USM Free Press

Saturday, November 17th

Sunday, November 18th

Monday, November 19th

Tuesday, November 20th

Wednesday, November 21st

  • Thanksgiving Break begins (11/21 – 11/25)

Saturday, November 24th

Leave a Reply

Please fill the required box or you can’t comment at all. Please use kind words. Your e-mail address will not be published.

Gravatar is supported.

You can use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>