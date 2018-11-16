Upcoming Events 11/17-11/24

Photo Courtesy of USM Athletics
Posted on November 16, 2018 in Arts & Culture, Community, News, Sports
By USM Free Press
Saturday, November 17th
Women’s Ice Hockey vs. Salem State
1 – 4 p.m. Gorham Ice Arena
Men’s Basketball vs. University of Maine Presque Isle
3 – 6 p.m. Costello Gym
Sunday, November 18th
USM Youth Ensembles Fall Choral Concert
3 p.m. State Street Church, 159 State St., Portland
Monday, November 19th
Home for the Holidays: Taking Care of Your Healthy Self Workshop Series
12 p.m. 403 Luther Bonney, Portland Campus
Mindful Mondays in Gorham
12:10 – 12:45 p.m. 320 Bailey Hall, Gorham Campus
Fall Activity Night: Pumpkin Painting
4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Recovery Oriented Campus Center, 2nd floor of Sullivan Gym, Portland Campus
Tuesday, November 20th
Women’s Basketball at Bates
5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Women’s Ice Hockey vs. Colby
7 – 10 p.m. Gorham Ice Arena
Wednesday, November 21st
Thanksgiving Break begins (11/21 – 11/25)
Saturday, November 24th
Men’s Ice Hockey vs. University of New England
4 – 7 p.m Gorham Ice Arena
