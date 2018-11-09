Weekly Events Highlights 11/8 – 11/15

Posted on November 09, 2018 in Community

By USM Free Press

Photo by Elliot Caron, Staff Photographer

From Maureen Puia, PR/Events Promotion Associate

November 9

Join USM Women In Leadership for breakfast, networking and a panel discussion on self-care in a crazy world on Friday morning, 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., at Glickman Library.

Friday night on the Gorham Campus is the femme-fatale inspired Faculty Concert Series, “Women in Song, The XX Factor,” and features USM faculty and soprano Malinda Haslett and guest artist, conductor Timothy Long.

November 10 – 11

Make it a musical weekend! On Saturday afternoon, 2:00 p.m., the Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra performs at Westbrook Performing Arts Center and features the famous Brahms Violin Concerto performed by USM faculty, violinist and conductor, Robert Lehmann.

Sunday afternoon catch the Ed Reichert Musical Theatre Studio Recital, 2:00 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, on the Gorham Campus. All recitals are free and open to the public. Check the School of Music calendar for all upcoming student recitals.

November 13 – 14

Tuesday evening in Gorham the USM Vocal Jazz Ensemble performs directed by USM faculty Taylor O’Donnell, then Wednesday evening in Portland, 7:00 p.m., the USM Youth Ensembles performs their annual Fall Instrumental Concert at Merrill Auditorium.

Meet alumni, hear about their job searches and what they are doing now at the Environmental Science & Policy Alumni Job Panel Wednesday evening, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at 10 Bailey Hall, on the Gorham Campus.

November 15

On Thursday, Dr. Michelle Menting, new Department of English faculty member, will be reading from her latest book at “Within This Local Space: A Poetry Reading,” 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., 41 Payson Smith, on the Portland Campus.

Don’t miss an opportunity to meet Visiting Artist Macon Reed “at the bar,” 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., in the Area Gallery, Woodbury Campus Center, for an artists talk followed by 10+ local storytellers sharing their experiences in and around queer bars both here in Maine and across the country.

Another artist talk with Margo Halverson, “If I Had Known,” takes place 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., 5th Floor, Glickman Library, at the Maine Museum for Photographic Arts (MMPA), in 423/424 Glickman Library.

11/16: Save the date!

Department of Theatre: Actor and Teacher Matt Burke Master Classes

USM Convocation: Dawnland Film Screening, in collaboration with the Upstander Project, MPBN, and Maine-Wabanaki REACH. Screening, live concert and storytelling event.