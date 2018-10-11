USM homecoming and family weekend 2018

Posted on October 11, 2018 in Community

By USM Free Press

The University of Southern Maine invites you to Homecoming & Family Weekend. Alumni, students, friends, and families are welcome to enjoy athletic conference games and Alumni games, an old-fashioned band concert, family entertainment, a Casino Night, and Octoberfest-a Fall celebration with food trucks, novelty activities, and much more.

FRIDAY, October 12th

Schedule of Events

11:45 AM: Guest Speaker: Chris Matthews from Hardball – Hannaford Hall (Portland)

Save your seat for Chris Matthews from “Hardball.” You must RSVP in order to attend.

8:00 PM: Family & Friends Trivia Night – Lower Brooks (Gorham)

Come join Family, Friends, and Alumni in playing trivia for a chance to win some amazing prizes and USM Swag! Bring a team or

come and join a team! (Free Admission to all Students, Family, Friends, and Alumni)

SATURDAY, October 13th

Dining Hours

Continental Dining Service in Brooks Dining Hall from 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM

Lunch Service at the Athletics BBQ Celebration from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Meal Plans, Husky Bucks, Cash Accepted *This is the only lunch for Dining Service Meal Plans on campus at this time*

Alternative Lunch Meal Option: BBQ by Sodexo from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM – On the Green at Corthell Hall (Gorham)

Cash Only

Dining Service in Brooks Dining Hall from 2:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Schedule of Events

10:00 AM: Doughnuts with the Dean: Student Affairs Panel: Dean, Res Life, Student Activities – President’s House (Gorham)

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM: RA Alumni Brunch PDR/FDR Room in Upper Books (Gorham)

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Piano Master Class with Inon Barnatan, a Collaboration with Portland Ovations: Corthell Concert Hall (Gorham)

Free Admission (tickets not required), Open to Public

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM: Athletics BBQ Celebration – USM Softball Stadium & Flaherty Field Picnic Area (Gorham)

Meal Plans, Husky Bucks, Cash Accepted *This is the only lunch for Dining Service Meal Plans on campus at this time*

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Residential Life Hall Tours & Social (Res Halls)

12:00 PM: USM Women’s Soccer hosting UMASS Dartmouth -Hannaford Field (Gorham)

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM: BBQ by Sodexo – On the Green at Corthell Hall (Gorham)

Cash Only

1:00 PM: Old-Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert – On the Green at Corthell Hall (Gorham)

Featuring the USM Concert Band, Jackie Townsend, conductor

1:00 – 4:00 PM: Open Games inside Lower Brooks and outside Upton/Hastings (Gorham)

Foosball, pool, ping-pong, and board games (inside), and Kan-jam, cornhole, volleyball, basketball (outside)

2:00 PM: Softball Alumni vs Alumni Game – USM Softball Stadium (Gorham)

3:00 PM: USM Women’s Field Hockey hosting Westfield State -Hannaford Field (Gorham)

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Athletic Alumni Social- USM Ice Irena; Alumni Reception Center (Gorham)

Guest Speaker and Book Signing: Featuring Mike McGraw of “One Goal” by Amy Bass

5:00 PM: Men’s Basketball Alumni vs Alumni Game – HIll Gymnasium (Gorham)

5:00 PM: Women’s Lacrosse Alumni vs Alumni Game – Hannaford Field (Gorham)

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Intercultural Student Engagement Alumni Social – Student Diversity Center (202 Upper Brooks, Gorham)

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Greek Life Alumni Social – PDR/FDR Room in Upper Books (Gorham)

6:00 PM: Men’s Ice Hockey Blue vs White Scrimmage – USM Ice Arena (Gorham)

6:00 PM: Men’s Lacrosse vs Alumni Game – Hannaford Field (Gorham)

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM: Las Vegas-themed Festival: Casino Night – Lower Brooks (Gorham)

Come join Family, Friends, and Alumni in playing your favorite casino games of Craps, Roulette, BlackJack, and Poker and enjoy a fun night of entertainment!

(Free Admission to all Students, Family, Friends, and Alumni)

SUNDAY, October 14th

Dining Hours

Continental Dining Service in Brooks Dining Hall from 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM

President’s Brunch in Brooks Dining Hall from 10:0 AM – 12:00 PM

Dining Service in Brooks Dining Hall from 2:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Schedule of Events

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM: President’s Brunch – Brooks Dining Hall (Gorham)

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM: USM Octoberfest – Hodgden’s Field (Gorham)

Petting Zoo, Food Trucks, Farmers Market, Pumpkin Painting, Caricatures & Balloon Artist, and much more!

(Free Admission to all Students, Family, Friends, and Alumni)

For more information, email David Lewis at David.Lewis@maine.edu

**Please Note: The University of Southern Maine will be updating all events, starting times, and locations as needed. All events are fully accessible. If you require a special accommodation, please contact the University so that we may properly address your request. Additionally, if you have dietary restrictions, please let us know no less than 3 days before the event.