Athlete of the Week: Kristen Curly

Posted on February 06, 2018 in Sports

By USM Free Press

Liz Trudel, Staff Writer

Kristen Curly, a Freshman majoring in health sciences, has had a stellar start to her basketball career with the Southern Maine Huskies. The 5’10 athlete is a Gorham, Maine local who has grown up with a passion, drive, and dedication for athletic success.

Curly started playing basketball at a very young age. She states, “I started playing basketball in kindergarten, fell in love with the game, and have never looked back.” She attended Gorham High School where she was a four-year varsity basketball player. During Curly’s Junior year, the varsity basketball team won two consecutive back-to-back state championships. She was also a team player for Gorham High School’s tennis and volleyball teams, achieving varsity letters in both sports. It may come as no surprise that Curly was selected three times for the all-star athletic conference held for high-achieving high school athletes.

At USM, Curly has played in 20 basketball games to date and averages about 16.6 points per basketball game. She has a 52.4 field goal percentage, a 41.7 three-point-percent average, a 75.0 Free throw percentage, an average of 4.8 rebounds per game, and an average of 1.3 assists per game. She states that her current goal is for the Southern Maine Women’s basketball team to win the (LEC) Championship this season.

Curly’s parents are her biggest support system because they always go out of their way to attend every athletic event that she has participated in since childhood and provide her with unconditional encouragement. Curly is very grateful for all the people who have aided her and helped her on her journey to become the athlete, student, and individual that she is today.