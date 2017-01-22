Top Five: Things not to post on social media (that future employers won’t like)

Posted on January 22, 2017 in Arts & Culture

By USM Free Press

By Jordan Castaldo, Free Press contributor

We have learned from our parents, family and friends that everything you post online never truly goes away. Sure, you can delete it, but there will always be a way to find it again. In today’s world of globalized communication, it is important to be cautious about what we share with the rest of the world. Employers look at applicants’ social media sites to determine whether or not they will be a liability. Potential employers look at your social media footprint because what you choose to put on the internet not only represents you, but it will also represent the business you may work for. Below are five things you should not, if you intend to find work, post on social media.

Drunk Photographs with Your Friends

Posting photos of yourself holding an alcoholic beverage, especially if you’re underage, is not something to be proud of. Your future employers will look at all of your social media accounts in order to weed out possible candidates. Many companies look to see if there is evidence of alcohol use on your social media sites because they believe that this behavior means the applicant is irresponsible and not cut out for their line of work. Keep in mind, companies do not want an employee that posts photos like these because anyone can go online and see these pictures.

Inappropriate Language

Using explicit language on your social media account will make you seem unprofessional. If you are trying to get a better job after college, using inappropriate language in a status or a comment is not recommended. By using indecent language, you are unintentionally defining your character. Swearing on social media, for example, may lead employers to believe that you may lack respect for others or for yourself. Also, it’s possible your continuous cussing may come off as uneducated, and the use of incorrect grammar may also deter potential employers.

Personal Opinions About Your Job

If you were to bash your old employer or even your current employer through a status on your social media account, who’s to say you will not do it to your future employer? When companies see that you have previously insulted your employers, they may assume you will do the same to them. If your Facebook friends see that you are insulting the place you work, they will be less likely to go to the business, causing the company to lose business. It reflects poorly on you when you publicly complain about a place you chose to work at, especially if you receive fair pay and equal treatment.

Political Opinions

The discussion of politics can be difficult to avoid, particularly in today’s globalized world. It is a good rule of thumb to just keep your personal political opinions off of your social media accounts. There is already enough politics throughout the media that sometimes people go on social media sites to get away from it all. If a company you are aspiring to work at discovers that your social media accounts are riddled with strong political opinions, you could potentially miss out on a good job. Careers in journalism, public relations and even education may desire someone who is passive about politics, but knows how to hold a proper conversation while also acknowledging the perspectives of others.

Salacious Photographs

Self-confidence is a beautiful thing, but no matter how confident you are, businesses do not want to see photos of potential employers wearing hardly any clothing. Posting photos of your behind in a bathing suit, or selfies of your “flexible abs” comes off as unprofessional and gives employers the wrong impression. This means that one photo you posted years ago of yourself wrapped in only a towel may be one that comes back to haunt you.

Remember that your social media accounts represent what you are like outside of your work environment, so it is best to keep it clean and positive in order to impress your future employers.