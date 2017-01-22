Letter from the USM Student Body President

Posted on January 22, 2017 in Perspectives

By USM Free Press

Dear Friends,

Welcome back to classes. I’m certain many of you are excited about starting new classes as you continue to pursue your academic goals. For me personally, I’m delighted to start a new semester at the beginning of a new year. For some, this gives us a much needed chance to start fresh. For others, the beginning of a new semester allows us to continue pursuing our academic aspirations with the same enthusiasm and commitment as our prior semesters.

As your student body president, I have gotten a chance to meet and become acquainted with many of you last semester. It has been such an honor to become acquainted with so many hard-working and committed students. The most important thing I have learned during my time at USM is not to ignore your true potential and to reach for higher academic and personal goals. Your commitment to higher education and love for this university brings a famous quote to mind, from the great Persian scholar Jalaluddin Rumi:

“You were born with potential.

You were born with goodness and trust.

You were born with ideals and dreams.

You were born with greatness.

You were born with wings.

You are not meant for crawling, so don’t.

You have wings.

Learn to use them and fly.”

As another semester is upon us, I encourage everyone to embrace their true potential and reach for higher academic and personal goals. I would encourage you all to go above and beyond. Don’t settle for anything less than what you believe in. As Jalaluddin writes, “You are not meant for crawling, so don’t. You have wings. Learn to use them and fly.”

As for me, I promise to continue working for USM students, faculty and staff to make our university better. We have and will continue to advocate for lowering tuition costs and reducing food insecurity on campus, and I will work to implement the 20 other initiatives we have taken on with the help of your Executive Cabinet and Student Senate. Feel free to contact me with any idea or suggestions you may have by emailing me at muhammad.khan@maine.edu or give me a call at 766-1890. Good luck this semester!

Thank you,

Muhammad “Humza” Khan

USM Student Body President