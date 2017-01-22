Important Tips to Know about Dropping/Withdrawing/Adding Classes

Posted on January 22, 2017 in Perspectives

By USM Free Press

Janis Albright, USM Advisor

Questions advisors are commonly asked pertain to the university’s add, drop and withdrawal policies for classes. Here are some tips for you to follow:

Review the add/drop policies in your undergraduate catalog before each semester starts. Go to our university website, type “add drop policies” in the top right search bar, and click on the first link that shows up from your search. Here, you will be able to familiarize yourself with the timeline of when you can drop/add/withdraw classes.

Did you know that your MaineStreet Student Center has a calendar icon next to each class on your semester schedule? Click that icon so you can see the exact deadline for dropping that class. Remember that spring and fall semester timelines are different than the more condensed summer and winter sessions. If you are still unsure about the information provided within the icon, call the Office of Registration & Scheduling at: 780-5230 or Advising at: 780-4040.

If you want to drop a class, think carefully about why. Consider meeting, in the beginning of the semester, with your professor for help. By keeping on top of work early in the semester, scheduling a tutor appointment with the Learning Commons and reaching out for help with study strategies, such as time management, you can often surprise yourself and do well!

Ask yourself how adding or dropping a class may affect the following, if any of these apply to you: Your financial aid plan, your status as an athlete, your occupancy in a residence hall, your veteran benefits or your health insurance. Connect with the offices that are relevant to your concerns and ask questions. Remember that failure to properly drop a class may result in a failing grade and financial liability. Please check with your advisors as well if you are still unsure of the ramifications.

Learn how to add/drop classes in MaineStreet. Again, come into one of the Advising offices early in the semester if you need to be shown how.

Did you know that, in extenuating circumstances, you might be able to drop all or some of your classes? Sometimes emergencies happen in our lives and a student may need to adjust their schedule. If this is the case, it is best to talk with your advisor early on to learn what your options are, because the results may vary depending on your individual circumstance. Hopefully this won’t happen to you, but do know that there are procedures in place just in case. We’re always here for you.

In summary, be proactive, informed and know who to contact when you have questions. If you do all of the above, you will understand USM’s add/drop/withdraw policies and can move forward and toward your academic goals.